The LSU football team opened their season with a 45-24 loss to Florida State on Sunday, and the lopsided result even impacted even the women's basketball program -- sort of. Star forward Angel Reese had to wear FSU gear to school on Tuesday after losing a bet to her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, who plays basketball for the Seminoles.

Reese was in attendance at Camping World Stadium on Sunday wearing an "I (heart) LSU" crop top. She liked what she saw from her team's first two quarters, but she was still nervous because she knew there was still a lot of football to play. Her nerves were justified and her fear came true.

The Tigers held a 17-14 lead at halftime, but their offense fell apart in the second half. Meanwhile, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis lived up to his Heisman Trophy buzz with a big performance while coach Mike Norvell earned a signature win.

LSU coach Brian Kelly described the outcome of the game as a "total failure," and it seemed Reese felt the same way about her punishment.

"i hate losing bets (especially) to @CamRonFletcher1" Reese wrote on social media.