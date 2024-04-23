LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith said she has not committed to TCU, despite previous reports declaring that she had done so. However, she told the Associated Press she is "very close" to making a decision.

"I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them, too," Van Lith told the AP. "I haven't made an official commitment, but I'm very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school."

Van Lith spent three seasons at Louisville before joining LSU for the 2023-24 campaign. The 5-foot-7 player was primarily a shooting guard for the Cardinals and was a two-time All-ACC selection. Her junior year at Louisville she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. At LSU, Van Lith tried more of a point guard role and averaged 11.6 points per contest and while leading the Tigers with 118 assists.

Before deciding on LSU, other schools she considered included Stanford and South Carolina. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey had ties with Van Lith as she recruited her out of high school while at Baylor.

For a similar reason, joining the Horned Frogs made sense. TCU coach Mark Campbell recruited Van Lith while he was an assistant at Oregon.

According to the Clarion Ledger, one of the other schools Van Lith has visited this offseason is Mississippi State. Head coach Sam Purcell was an associate head coach for the Cardinals when Van Lith was at Louisville.