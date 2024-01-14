The Auburn Tigers upset No. 7 LSU 67-62 Sunday in front of 7,720 fans, the largest women's college basketball crowd ever at Neville Arena. This result snapped LSU's nation-leading 16-game winning streak.

This was also Auburn coach Johnnie Harris' second win against a top-10 opponent, with the last being against No. 4 Tennessee on Jan. 27, 2022.

It was a tight game with multiple lead changes, but Auburn seemed to have control throughout and even found a double-digit lead in the first quarter. LSU's largest lead in the game was three, but leading scorer Angel Reese fought to keep her team from losing with an impressive 24-point performance.

The defending national champions started the fourth quarter with a 52-51 lead, but the home team turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and held LSU to just 2-for-11 shooting from the field. Neville Arena was buzzing in the last few minutes with fans cheering as if they already knew the outcome.

With just 10 seconds remaining, Auburn grad student JaMya Mingo-Young had a huge steal against Reese and also got herself to the free throw line to give her team a 66-62 advantage.

LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith attempted a late 3-pointer in an attempt to cut down the deficit, but it wasn't successful. Kim Mulkey's squad came in averaging 4.5 3-pointers per game, but LSU went 0-2 from beyond the arc Sunday.

Mingo-Young dropped 13 points while Honesty Scott-Grayson led the winning offense with 21 points. Eight Auburn players scored at least two points.

LSU entered the game as the nation's top team in scoring offense, averaging 93.8 points per contest. Auburn, a top-30 team in scoring defense, still held Kim Mulkey's Tigers in check: The 62 points LSU scored Sunday was its lowest output of the 2023-24 campaign. Even free throws seemed to be a struggle for LSU, as the team went 16-for-25 from the charity stripe.

Next up, Auburn (12-5, 1-3 SEC) will be playing Vanderbilt on the road Thursday. LSU (16-2, 3-1 SEC) will look to bounce back at Alabama the same day.