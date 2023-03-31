The Virginia Tech Hokies make the first Final Four appearance in program history when they take on the LSU Tigers in the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament on Friday. Virginia Tech never had gotten past the Sweet 16 until this year as it knocked off Tennessee before defeating Ohio State in the Elite Eight. LSU rolled past Miami on Sunday to reach the Final Four for the sixth time in school history and first since a five-year run from 2004-08.

Tipoff at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. LSU picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament predictions and betting advice from SportsLine women's college basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com – a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel went 590-430 overall (+127.40 units) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign and posted a 406-255-5 record (+768.81 units) this past season. They also finished the WNBA regular season with a 54-44 mark in 2022. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

Now, they have set their sights on LSU vs. Virginia Tech and revealed their coveted pick and predictions for the Women's Final Four matchup. You can head to SportsLine now to see the pick. Here are several women's college basketball odds and trends for Virginia Tech vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Virginia Tech spread: Tigers -2

LSU vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 133.5 points

LSU vs. Virginia Tech money line: Tigers -135, Hokies +115

LSU: The Tigers lost all five of their previous Final Four games

VT: The Hokies have set a program record with 31 wins this season

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why LSU can cover

The Tigers are in good hands with head coach Kim Mulkey, who guided Baylor to three national championships during her 21-year tenure at the school. LSU had its third leading scorer of the Tournament in its 54-42 triumph over Miami as Alexis Morris topped the team with 21 points. The senior guard is second on the Tigers with an average of 14.9 points and has reached double figures in 13 of her last 15 contests.

Angel Reese also had a solid game against the Hurricanes on Sunday as she recorded 13 points and 18 rebounds while adding four assists, three steals and a pair of blocks. It was the fifth consecutive double-double and SEC single season-record 32nd of 2022-23 for the sophomore forward, who has finished with fewer than 10 boards only twice this campaign. Reese is fifth in the nation in scoring (23.2 points) and second in rebounding (15.7).

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies, who are a No. 1 seed for the first time, faced their first deficit of the Tournament on Monday but overcame it and posted an 84-74 victory over Ohio State. A large portion of Virginia Tech's offense came from senior center Elizabeth Kitley and junior guard Georgia Amoore, who combined for 49 points. Kitley recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds for her program-record 56th career double-double, while Amoore eclipsed the 20-point mark for the sixth straight game with 24.

Amoore's streak is the longest by a Hokie in 20 years. She made half of Virginia Tech's eight 3-pointers against the Buckeyes and senior guard Cayla King sank three as she joined senior forward Taylor Soule with 12 points apiece. The win was the 15th in a row for the Hokies, giving them their longest winning streak since they opened the 2016-17 season with 15 consecutive victories.

How to make LSU vs. Virginia Tech picks

Barzilai and Wetzel have analyzed this Women's Final Four matchup and offer their best bet for the contest and a breakdown of the matchup. They're only sharing their picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Which play is a must-back for LSU vs. Virginia Tech in the Final Four of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament? Visit SportsLine now to see Barzilai and Wetzel's Virginia Tech vs. LSU pick and analysis, all from the experts who know women's college basketball inside and out, and find out.