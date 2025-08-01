Incoming LSU freshman Bella Hines grew up playing baseball. But around sixth grade, she didn't want to make the transition to softball. That's when she decided to try basketball. Turns out it was the right decision. She scored 28 points in her first game.

She credits that successful debut to the time she spent "messing around" at the rec center with her older brother.

Her first college offer came in 8th grade from NAIA school Northern New Mexico, which at the time was coached by former NBA player J.R. Giddens. She got her first Division I offer from the University of New Mexico during her freshman year at ElDorado High School in Albuquerque.

"I'd say my freshman year was kind of like the big turning point for me," Hines told CBS Sports. "I was like, if I want to go big in this sport I have to keep putting in the work. So I'd say those are the two years where it really made me realize that I could go far in this sport."

She continued this trajectory throughout high school and ended up as the No. 23 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Eventually, Hines committed to LSU.

Things moved quickly for Hines, almost too quickly. After a lot of brands started reaching out her junior year about NIL deals, and her dad decided they needed to hire an agent. They found Daveed Cohen with Young Money APAA Sports. Not too long after, Hines became the first high school player to sign with the Jordan Brand. Hines had interest from brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, but when she talked to Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine M. Jordan, she was sold with the Jordan Brand.

"She just made me realize they care more about you as a person than as a player. They're just a very family-oriented brand. So I just wanted to become a part of that family," Hines said. "...She's super cool, very outgoing, very sweet person in general. She's not on the NIL part of it anymore, but we still have regular conversations. She's still always there for me, so I really appreciate that."

Brands reached out and so did multiple colleges. Hines got offers from a lot of well-respected programs, including NC State, TCU, Baylor, West Virginia and Iowa. However, LSU was the one that stood out the most.

"I liked watching Angel (Reese) play," Hines said. "She's just had that dog mentality. So I liked watching her, especially when they played like, Iowa, South Carolina. I love watching those games. But the team overall is just so good, and I like to see how coach (Kim) Mulkey coaches. I've been watching her since Baylor."

Hines said she liked the culture of the school when she first visited, and she already had friends on the roster, including Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson and Jada Richard, whom Hines said has taken her under her wing.

As for Mulkey, Hines bonded with the coach right away.

"Very big personality," Hines said. "But I'd say I like her personality because I have a very big personality as well. I would say my most memorable moment so far with Coach Mulkey is on my visit when we made my viral Tiktok of me and her doing the gritty."

Hines finished her high school career as one of the most prolific scorers in New Mexico history with more than 3,000 points. She said she is excited to bring her shooting ability to LSU, but she also wants to make an impact on defense.

"I feel like the shooting ability is definitely something big. I feel like that's something a lot of teams need," she said. "And then, defense I feel like is what keeps you on the floor. If you can play defense, you'll stay in the game. So I'm willing to sacrifice my body by taking charges and stuff. I love taking charges. So I definitely say that's one thing I'll bring to the game."

Hines said she is inspired by a few different players. She wants to mirror the mentality of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the games of and young WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

Hines would obviously like to follow Bueckers' footsteps and win an NCAA national title.

"A national championship, for sure," she said when asked what she wants from her LSU experience. "But I also just want to learn. And like, I want to learn from people above me, The seniors, the sophomores, juniors, everybody. I just want to learn a lot more knowledge for the game, especially playing for Coach Mulkey.

"...And then I also want to make an impact on the youth, too. Especially from where I'm from, not a lot of people make it to where I'm at with LSU. So I definitely want to make an impact back on my hometown, too."