LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested last Saturday and charged with five counts following an incident with a police officer who was directing traffic after an LSU football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fulwiley, accused of striking a police officer in a car and fleeing the scene, took to social media to deny the allegations before quickly deleting those posts.

The two most serious charges against Fulwiley -- aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon -- were dropped by District Attorney Hillar Moore on Friday, per WAFB. Both charges were felonies.

LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley not with team in first game since arrest, Kim Mulkey stays quiet about status Jack Maloney

Her other three charges -- flight from an officer, resisting an officer and disobedience to police officers -- are all misdemeanors and remain for now. However, Moore said that they will be dismissed if she completes a pretrial diversion program.

Fulwiley released a statement on Friday apologizing for her actions and social media posts.

"Saturday night ended in a situation that never should have happened, and my posts afterward made it worse. For that, I owe an apology to the officers involved and everyone who calls themselves a Tiger. I also want to apologize to my family and all those who love and support me," she said. "People see the purple and gold before they see me, and I want to carry myself in a way that's worthy of it, on the court and off. Rules and laws apply to everyone, including the instructions of officers working a game night in Baton Rouge. I respect the job those officers do, and I'll let the legal process run its course. My focus is doing what this program asks of me and earning back the trust of the people who count on me."

Fulwiley was not with LSU for its two games this week, and coach Kim Mulkey declined to comment on her status. LSU social media accounts did not acknowledge Fulwiley's inclusion on the John Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List this week.

Fulwiley played her freshman and sophomore seasons at South Carolina before transferring to LSU. She has won back-to-back SEC Sixth Player of the Year awards and is currently projected as a top 10 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Through her first four games this season, Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks on 54.9% shooting. LSU is off to a 6-0 start and is ranked No. 9 in the country.