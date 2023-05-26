The LSU women's basketball team spent Friday celebrating its 2023 national championship at the White House. During the ceremony, Tigers freshman Sa'Myah Smith had to receive assistance after fainting.

Smith was standing on the risers behind the podium when she passed out and was helped down. President Joe Biden apologized and said things like that have happened before.

"It's a lot of standing," Biden said. "I apologize. It's okay. It's happened lots of times."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said Smith was fine, but she had to be taken out of the White House on a wheelchair for further evaluation.

"As you can see, we leave our mark where we go. Sa'myah planned that," Mulkey said. "No, Sa'myah is fine, for those of you who are concerned. Sa'myah is fine; I'll assure you of that... She doesn't want to leave. She wants to stand with us but she needs to be checked out."

Smith just completed her freshman season at LSU, averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. In the national title game against Iowa, Smith played 11 minutes and scored two points while adding a pair of rebounds.

After a great national championship game between the Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes, First Lady Jill Biden suggested that both teams be honored at the White House. LSU star Angel Reese initially took offense to that suggestion and hinted that she might not visit the Bidens in Washington.

However, Reese eventually changed her mind and decided to attend the ceremony. She even embraced Jill Biden at the event.