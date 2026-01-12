After a 0-2 start in SEC play, the No. 12 LSU Tigers shook off all doubts with a statement 70-65 victory over No. 2 Texas on Sunday. This was the Longhorns' first loss of the season, and also LSU's first win over an AP top two team since 2008.

"I'm sure you've heard, but coach (Kim) Mulkey says she wants us to be tough," Mikaylah Williams said in her postgame broadcast interview. "And I think that's something we've really taken pride in after those first two losses. Being tough, sticking together and playing hard. That's something that we've done and that's something we've been successful at so far."

The sold-out crowd in Baton Rouge was electric all 40 minutes, but they exploded when Williams practically sealed the deal with a three-pointer that made it a three-possession game with just 1:18 remaining. This was just another example of the impact she had on Sunday. She had a complete performance that included 20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals.

Here is a closer look at how LSU upset Texas:

A stifling defense that shut down Rori Harmon

The Tigers got off to a rough start offensively as they went just 7 of 26 from the field, but their defense made sure Texas didn't get hot either.

LSU held the Longhorns to 25 points in the first two quarters, which is their lowest scoring half this season. Although Texas has one of the top assists/turnover ratios in the country, the team finished Sunday with a season-high 17 turnovers and just 9 assists.

Jordan Lee has been one of the most consistent players for Texas, but she only made three field goals all day. Meanwhile, point guard Rori Harmon had just two points, going 1 of 7 from the field. Harmon sat out the entire fourth quarter after Vic Schaefer decided to go with Bryanna Preston.

Limiting Madison Booker, especially in the first half

Booker was the spark for a Texas comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but despite finishing the day with 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting, those stats don't tell the whole story. LSU's defense, with Williams being a key part of it, limited Booker to just four points and three turnovers in the first half. She also had two fouls in those first two quarters and was dangerously close to fouling out as she picked up her fourth early in the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, Booker is already thinking about how to lock in and bounce back when the Longhorns take on South Carolina.

"Coach said it, we are not ready for Thursday," Booker said postgame. "We are still going to come no matter what, but we have to get ready. We have to prepare again and we have to try to fix our mistakes."

Fighting for rebounds

LSU no longer has Angel Reese or Aneesah Morrow to take over in the rebounding category. Kim Mulkey has been talking all season about how she wants the whole team to make a conscious effort in this area, and they did just that against Texas. LSU won the battle on the boards 44-35, which means the Tigers' grueling practices have paid off.

"We've had practices with a rebound bubble on, so the ball can't go in so you have to rebound," Williams said postgame. "If you didn't get it, there was running involved.

"I'm proud of how we rebounded today."

Showcasing depth, with five players scored in double digits

Williams was the star of the show on Sunday, but there were multiple Tigers who stepped up during big moments. Four other LSU players joined her in the double-digit club with 10 points each, including Jada Richard, who hit a stunning buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter following a steal and dime from Williams.

Flau'jae Johnson was coming off her highest scoring game of the season in the win against Georgia. She only made four field goals against Texas but her impact was still felt throughout the game. When the Longhorns were working on a comeback, Johnson got an and-one with 7:15 remaining to keep injecting energy into her team and the crowd. The 5-foot-10 guard also got the crowd going with a block against 6-foot-6 center Kyla Oldacre later in the fourth quarter.

MaLaysia Fulwiley is still cleaning up aspects of her games, but her moves also make the game exciting. Another key bench player is ZaKiyah Johnson, who Richard described her as a "dog" postgame.