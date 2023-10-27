The LSU Tigers are entering the season as the No. 1 team in the nation and, at least on paper, have a good chance at repeating as national champions. However, coach Kim Mulkey is making sure her team doesn't think that far ahead.

"The most talented teams don't always win championships. That's going to be the approach we take," Mulkey told CBS Sports. "We are not entitled to anything. We are a very talented team, but you gotta have things go your way. You gotta be playing your best basketball at the right time. You gotta stay away from injuries. You gotta have a little luck along the way."

The Tigers were already in a good spot by returning star player Angel Reese, who led the team in scoring and rebounding last season. The returns of Flau'jae Johnson and Kateri Poole also helped, and LSU has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation under its belt.

But what has made the Tigers the overwhelming favorite as the season approaches is the addition of Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.

Van Lith was the Cardinals leading scorer last season, and she was one of only two Power Five players to average 19 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. LSU won't be returning Alexis Morris, the Tigers' second leading scorer from last season, but Van Lith should be more than able to fill her spot.

When she was coming out of high school, one of Van Lith's top college choices was Baylor, a team then coached by Mulkey. As faith would have it, they are now united after all. Mulkey is excited to finally be able to coach Van Lith, and she already has big plans for the dynamic guard's role with the Tigers.

"She is super competitive. She is a workaholic and she wants to win championships," Mulkey said. "She's doing very good. She fits in with the team, and she is trying to learn more every day about the point guard position. I would like to play her at both the point and the wing spot."

As for Van Lith, she said she knew Mulkey was a good fit for her right away because of her personality.

"Her intensity. She just didn't play around. She pulled no punches," Van Lith said of Mulkey. "That was something that I grew up around and I was familiar with. It was a familiarity; it was comfortable to be around her from the very beginning."

Van Lith was the star at Louisville, where she was known for her never-back-down type of personality. Meanwhile, Reese also had one of the biggest personalities in college basketball, which begs to question what their relationship as teammates will be like.

Mulkey said she has "not seen anything but good things" when they are on the court together, and she likes how they compete in practice. From Van Lith's point of view, things are also working out great.

"When you are a true leader and you are confident about what you bring to the table, there is no room to feel threatened," Van Lith said. "There is no room for insecurity.

"I think what works with me and Angel is that we are both very comfortable with what we bring to the table. We know that just because one of us is there, it doesn't mean we have to dim the other one's light. We can both shine to the fullest in our own respective ways in the same team. We are on the same page."

Van Lith describes Reese's personality as very outgoing and bubbly, and she considers Reese a good leader because of how she approaches every day and handles her emotions.

The Reese and Van Lith combination will make LSU a scary team for anyone to face, but Mulkey said the squad is also dangerous because of its depth.

"Freshman class ranked No. 1 in the country. You got Aneesah Morrow who was a double-double machine at DePaul. Flau'jae Johnson who was the freshman of the year in the SEC," Mulkey said. "I've got depth. I got a lot of kids that can play, and it's going to keep me up at night trying to figure out who I need to play with whom. It's a good problem to have."

But while her roster is talented, Mulkey wants fans to be patient. The coach said this is not the same team as last year, and although they have all the ingredients for success, it's still going to be a process.

Van Lith was part of the Louisville team that made it to the Final Four in 2022, as well as three consecutive Elite Eights. She is still chasing a national title, but she is a fan of the approach her team is taking this season.

"A lot of people are expecting us to have a championship or bust mentality. I don't think that's how our team is approaching it at all," Van Lith said. "We are just taking it a day at a time. We want to be the best team we can be as a collective unit, and I think we've done a great job of not necessarily comparing ourselves.

"We have high expectations, but not making the success of the season determined on whether we win the national championship right now."