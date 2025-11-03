MILWAUKEE -- Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season, 1,418 players entered the transfer portal. None of them were from Marquette. In fact, the Golden Eagles, led by reigning Big East Coach of the Year Cara Consuegra, were the only Division I women's basketball program to return every single player from last season's roster.

"Our number one focus in year one was our culture and our foundation, and we wanted to make sure we gave our kids a great experience and we did that really well," Consuegra said at Marquette's media day late last month. "And our players allowed us to do that. They bought in, they believed in our culture of playing with heart, they believed in our principles, and because of that we had an enjoyable year. But they all want to continue to be a part of this. I think it's a big credit to our players, it's a big credit to our coaching staff. We have a big group of kids and coaches that believe in each other."

When Marquette hired Consuegra (who had been an assistant coach with the program from 2004-11) to be their new head coach in the spring of 2024, then-athletic director Bill Scholl praised her "acute appreciation for the values that make both the university and the women's basketball program special." Marquette wanted not only a coach, but a leader. "At her core, she is about the holistic development, on and off the court, of the young women she will mentor and that mirrors the university's approach," Scholl added.

The culture Consuegra has created is built on H.E.A.R.T.: Hustle, Effort, Accountability, Respect and Toughness.

Those are not mindless platitudes, but core values that drive the program. Prior to each season, Consuegra and her staff host a H.E.A.R.T. workshop to give everyone a chance to explain what each of the letters means to them. (This year, the closing activity was a scavenger hunt across Milwaukee, which fifth-year senior Abbey Cracknell sheepishly admitted was won by a group of coaches.)

On a daily basis, the principles are reinforced at their H.E.A.R.T. board after practice. The entire group huddles up and each player or staff member has a chance to give a player (or multiple players) a heart for displaying hustle, effort, accountability, respect or toughness. When a player receives a heart, they get to walk to the board and place it next to their name while the team snaps for them. The public display helps build togetherness and good habits.

Marquette's culture is built on H.E.A.R.T.

"The way that [Consuegra] builds relationships makes practice and games and everything super fun, but she's also able to hold us super accountable and help us get better," fifth-year senior Lee Volker said. "I think those things combined just brought everyone back."

The Golden Eagles went 21-11 last season, but had to settle for a bid to the Women's BIT, where they were eliminated in the second round by James Madison in overtime. Star forward Skylar Forbes said the team is "super deeply rooted" in their "one common goal" of getting back to the NCAA Tournament this season, and will lean on their continuity to make it happen.

Volker said having 12 returners is a "huge advantage," while Cracknell added "it really helps" because "we know what coach Cara is looking for and how to execute it." Volker and Cracknell weren't sure they were going to be back, and actually held their Senior Day last season just in case. Eventually, the best friends were granted a fifth year of eligibility and jumped at the chance to wear the blue and gold for one more season. Consuegra is thrilled to have them. "Abbey is our best leader by far," Consuegra said. "Lee is also a really great leader and has a lot of experience."

Though the real games don't start until Monday, when they host Winthrop, having so many familiar faces is already paying dividends on the court. Consuegra said that the preseason was "so much smoother" than usual and that her players are "really confident" heading into the season.

"We know our rotations, we know our scheme, we know where we're supposed to be and those types of reps are helping us elevate to where we want to go," Consuegra continued.

Cracknell noted that their camaraderie "allows us to show up for each other on the court, play hard for each other, dive on those loose balls, [play] help the helper defense, all those little things." That type of bond can only be forged over time and through shared moments like the H.E.A.R.T. workshops and trips to Kopp's, a local custard stand that's a favorite among the team. "Knowing that the person beside you is gonna give you their best effort, you're gonna give it back to them," Cracknell said.

The power of friendship is real, but you still need talent. The good news is there's plenty of that in Milwaukee.

Forbes, an All-Big East First Team honoree last season as a sophomore, was named to the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year preseason watch list. The versatile 6-foot-3 forward is one of just five players outside of the Power 4 conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC) on the list, and the fourth player in Marquette history to earn that recognition. She was also named to the 2025-26 preseason All-Big East team along with Volker and Halle Vice. Marquette has not had this many players on the preseason honor roll since the 2018-19 season, which happens to be the last time they won the Big East and the last time they won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette was picked to finish second in the Big East in the preseason coaches' poll, behind only the reigning national champions UConn. No one expects the Golden Eagles to knock the Huskies off the top spot, but this is one of the most talented and experienced teams Marquette has ever had, and that comes with real expectations, both internally and externally.

"I told the team, last year we didn't care where we got picked, why do we suddenly care now?" Consuegra said. "It doesn't matter to us. What matters to us is our circle and everybody inside our circle. We have high expectations for ourselves… Every day is about getting better, it's about focusing on all the little things that brought us success last year. That's our values, that's our culture, that's our winning plays. If we keep our minds on the right things, we can have a really successful year."

Marquette's culture brought everyone back. Now, can it help them win?

"I think as long as we play Marquette basketball and play with H.E.A.R.T. it's gonna be pretty hard to beat us," Cracknell said.