247Sports released its expanded 2027 women's high school basketball rankings on Thursday. Sitting at the top of these nearly 50 elite prospects is Ontario Christian's rising junior, Kaleena "Special Kay" Smith.

Smith isn't just the best player in the 2027 class. 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting Brandon Clay tells CBS Sports that he believes the 5-foot-6 point guard is the "best women's high school basketball player in the country, regardless of class."

"Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands," Clay said. "Her ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated. Smith's poise and presence are at a different level than her peers."

Clay isn't the only evaluator who sees Smith's potential. The California native has received offers from almost all of the nation's top women's college basketball programs, including: UConn, South Carolina and LSU -- the three most recent NCAA national champions. She's also piqued the interest of her two hometown universities, the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans.

The attention surrounding Smith has moved major companies to enlist the teenager as the face of their brand. The 16-year-old is fielding unprecedented Name, Image and Likeness deals like the one she signed with Adidas in November. The footwear giant's new President of Women's Basketball, WNBA legend Candace Parker, signed Smith as the company's first high school women's basketball NIL athlete. This unique opportunity was only made possible by Smith's impressive resume.

Smith was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team. Through her first two years of high school ball, Smith has averaged 29.1 points, 7.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 rebounds a game while shooting 51% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

Smith's production and growing stardom may feel like it's coming out of nowhere. But, in fact, it's the result of a long journey that began when her grandfather gave her a basketball at three-years-old. Smith was then inspired by her mother -- a former college basketball player -- to continue honing her skills. This prompted her to look to stars like Kyrie Irving to pattern her game after. Irving's wizard-like command of the ball is evident in Smith's skills, helping her gain the moniker, "Special K."

While some players would bask in this well-deserved limelight, Smith doesn't take any of the praise for granted. Additionally, she knows that there's still room for her to grow as a prospect which keeps her hungry and motivated.

"I would say it's really just a blessing from God, exercising my talents and getting as far as I've gone. But, I haven't gotten to where I want to be. So, [I'm] just continuing to work." she said in an interview with The Hoop Post.

On the recruiting front, Smith started off the year by taking an unofficial visit to Connecticut to see Geno Auriemma and the Huskies in January. At the time, she told 247Sports that she would also be making stops at UCLA and USC while planning more official and unofficial visits. Smith has yet to reveal her top finalists or when she will be making her college decision.