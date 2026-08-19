The No. 4 player in the class of 2027, Jezelle "GG" Banks, has had a summer filled with highlights -- from her performance at the inaugural WNBA All-Star Shooting Stars competition in July to her clips from Overtime Select going viral this month. As her stock keeps rising, Banks is getting a clearer idea of where she might want to play college basketball.

When asked about her visits and the top programs she is looking at, the 17-year-old five-star recruit had four names: Texas, LSU, South Carolina and Ohio State.

"I think that's probably going to be it until I make my decision," she told CBS Sports. "Those are the schools that have communicated with me the most, been there from the beginning. Also schools that I see myself fitting into the system. Not only that, but I have a great bond with all of the coaches at those schools."

As a point guard, Banks also looks at the coaches' experience with her position, either as a player themselves or developing point guards in their programs. This applies to all four of these schools. Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey ran point themselves and have also developed successful point guards -- most recently former Gamecock Raven Johnson. Meanwhile, Vic Schaefer was part of Rori Harmon's historic career in Texas. And Kevin McGuff's Ohio State roster is currently benefiting from Jaloni Cambridge, who is fresh off a breakout season.

Banks also looks for a balance between freedom and development.

"Definitely somewhere where a coach will allow me to make mistakes, not change who I am, but definitely develop my game," she said. "That will be a big thing."

Here is what you need to know about GG Banks a year before she starts her college career:

Her game

Banks spent her first two high school years at Ursuline Academy in Delaware, where she made a strong impression as a freshman, averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists per game. Last year, she transferred to the St. James Performance Academy in Virginia to face tougher competition and to work closely with coach Tamika Dudley -- who has developed some strong point guards , including Kiki Rice, who won a national championship with UCLA earlier this year.

Banks averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals throughout her junior year and is ready to finish her high school career even stronger. As she gets ready to start her senior year, Banks has made leadership a point of emphasis. Her goal has been to mature into "a legit point guard for any team," and she has been looking at Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as an example.

"Not just his skillset," she said. "The way he thinks, he has a different mind for the game of basketball. Just a different aspect of the mentality part. He is very focused on what he wants to do. He leads his team. Not only that, he is just a great person."

Fans also often compare her to Chicago Bulls point guard Rob Dillingham because of her speed, court vision, elite ball-handling skills and her highlight-reel style of play.

But perhaps the best insight on her game comes from someone who has seen her development throughout the years. Banks has been playing against Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 player in the class of 2027, since they were in eighth grade and the two of them share a "sister" bond -- even though most of the time they end up playing on opposite teams.

"Just her ability to get downhill and the way she just loves the game of basketball," Smith told CBS Sports. "I feel like everybody can see that. Just the joy and the smile that she plays with when she is out on the court. And just game-wise, just her being able to put pressure on the defense by getting downhill, but also being able to stop and pull up now. I think that's the biggest thing that she has grown about her game, being able to shoot the ball. Definitely just love seeing her continue to get better."

They most recently faced each other as captains at the semifinals of Overtime Select, a summer league that features the top high schools recruits in the nation. Banks led YGE to a 77-66 victory against Smith's ISO WRLD with a performance that included 27 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Her highlight reel went viral shortly after, with 8.6 million views on the original Overtime Select post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Flau'jae Johnson as a mentor

Banks finished her career at Overtime Select as a three-year captain who made it into the top five in points and assists in league history, and reached the championship game twice. She said playing there helped give her the tools to keep developing her skills and also gave her a platform to show who "GG" is.

But the biggest thing she will take away from OT Select is a mentor that turned into a "big sis." The league brings in college stars and pros to help serve as mentors, and Flau'jae Johnson has been one of the most involved.

Banks met the former LSU star and now-WNBA rookie two years ago during Takeover weekend. Johnson was coaching a roster that included Banks against a team coached by former UConn star Paige Bueckers. Despite losing the game, Banks was thankful to have worked with Johnson and said they bonded immediately.

"She's definitely a person that has helped me in so many ways that you wouldn't imagine," Banks said.

Johnson taught her to manage her time wisely, prepare for games and the importance of staying humble and giving back to others. Banks sees her as an inspiration but also as more than just a mentor.

"We grew a bond like family. Our family is close," she said. "Her brothers, they love me and I love them like they were my little brothers. It's just a family environment. I love her to death. And on basketball, she really does help me out a lot. Whether that's film, she watches games, she is telling me different things -- she tells me things I don't want to hear, but coming from her, I know it's all good."