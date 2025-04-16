After UConn women's basketball earned its 12th national title in dominant fashion against South Carolina, former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski praised Geno Auriemma for an impressive tournament run and the excellence his program has sustained for decades.

"His Connecticut team was magnificent," Krzyzewski said on Sirius XM's College Sports show. "They were. I texted him after they won, I said, 'You were not only good, you were dominant.' And Geno liked that because they were."

Krzyzewski knows a thing or two about dominance, as he guided the Blue Devils to five national championships before retiring in 2022. That is still the second-most national titles by a coach in men's basketball history, and fourth overall behind Auriemma (12), John Wooden (10) and Pat Summitt (9).

The Huskies earned their most recent trophy by beating the Gamecocks 82-59 in one of the most lopsided wins in championship game history. It was impressive but not shocking, as UConn also beat top overall seed UCLA by 34 points in the Final Four -- the largest margin of victory over a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history.

UConn's championship-winning roster included Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft. Krzyzewski gave credit to the players, but also pointed out that Auriemma has been the common denominator since the Huskies' first title in 1995.

This past season, Auriemma became the winningest coach in college basketball history, surpassing both Krzyzewski and former Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer.

"That's their 12th national championship, but it has been done over four decades," Krzyzewski said. "To sustain the excellence of his program is as good as anybody, ever. He is an outstanding coach.

"I watch what he does, and his ladies were outstanding, but the fact that he has done it for that long at that level makes him one of the best ever to coach basketball."