After UConn picked up its 12th national championship, the women's college basketball transfer portal has seen some major movement from teams hoping to prevent the Huskies from repeating as champs in the 2025-26 season.

The biggest move came from South Carolina, where the Gamecocks addressed their biggest need by going out and adding the top scorer in the country in Ta'Niya Latson after she opted to leave Florida State. By adding Latson to their backcourt, South Carolina got themselves the go-to offensive player they lacked this season, but also pushed out a hopeful rising star in MiLaysia Fulwiley.

After never fully being given the keys in South Carolina, Fulwiley entered the portal after Latson's signing and announced on Friday that she would be sticking in the SEC with one of the Gamecocks top rivals and signing with LSU.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game off the bench for the Gamecocks. She was considered a top recruit in the 2023 class and will join an LSU squad that has a strong backcourt in place of their own. She will be part of a rotation that features Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, who each averaged more than 17 points per game a year ago, and that trio will lead the way after top scorer Aneesah Morrow left for the WNBA.

Fulwiley will bring her unique flair as a ball-handler and creator to the Tigers backcourt, and there will be even more intrigue now for the always contentious LSU-South Carolina matchups next season.