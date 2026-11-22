The NCAA is getting rid of the mandatory pregame handshake between coaches during its women's basketball tournament games, according to a memo sent by the Division I women's basketball committee to administrators of all DI programs on Friday.

Going forward, the committee "encourages" coaches to shake hands "informally" before team introductions. However, it is no longer a required protocol.

"Doesn't matter," UConn coach Auriemma said when asked about his thoughts on the change, per The New York Times. "Whatever the rules are, you just try to go by what the rules are. Everybody is there to win a game, man. That's the bottom line."

This change comes after the incident between Auriemma and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at the 2026 women's Final Four made national headlines in April.

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Shortly before time ran out in the Gamecocks' 62-48 win over the Huskies in the national semifinal, Auriemma walked over to Staley for what was presumed to be a postgame handshake. However, they got into a heated exchange, and Auriemma ended up being held back by his coaching staff and left the court without shaking hands with anyone, including the South Carolina players. When first talking about the incident, Auriemma said he felt disrespected because he had "waited there for like three minutes" for their pregame handshake.

Auriemma eventually apologized to Staley and her staff, saying he had "lost himself." Meanwhile, Staley said she had "a great deal of respect" for Auriemma and that one moment should not define an entire career. Staley also urged everyone to move on.

More changes are coming for the women's tournament

Also mentioned in the memo, which was obtained by multiple media outlets, was the news that the women's tournament will no longer provide open locker rooms for media members or mandatory press conferences between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight at the regional locations. Participation will be left to the schools' discretion. Additionally, there won't be pregame interviews with coaches.

This also seems to be a fallout from complaints during this year's tournament, which had some inconvenient scheduling for teams. A big part of it is because the women's tournament has two regional sites with eight teams in each region. Meanwhile, the men's tournament did not face that problem because it has regionals in four sites.

Auriemma highlighted the struggle by sharing that UConn had to go to the arena for a shoot-around around 6 a.m. on March 27 but then played North Carolina at 4 p.m.

"Does anybody who makes these decisions ever ask the coaches and the players, 'Hey, does this work? Do you guys do this during the regular season? Is this normal?" Auriemma said during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Staley said she liked the two-region system but also pointed out, "You don't get a shootaround time at a reasonable hour."

A much less dramatic change will be requiring the game clocks to display tenths of a second throughout the entire tournament, as previously it had only been a requirement for regional games and the Final Four.

Another new rule will require player availability reports to have five designations: available, probable, questionable, doubtful and out. On game day, the report will feature three categories: available, game-time decision and out.