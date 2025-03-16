March Madness is finally upon us, as the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament tips off with the First Four on March 19-20 followed by nonstop action from the first round over the ensuing two days. But before the games begin, the tournament field will be set on Selection Sunday, which takes place at 8 p.m. ET.

The No. 1 seeds are all but confirmed with UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC a clear cut above the rest. After two regular-season losses to USC, UCLA found redemption by beating the Trojans in the Big Ten Tournament championship, and South Carolina throttled Texas to win the SEC crown.

Women's Bracketology: UCLA retakes top position as No. 1 seeds are locked up Connor Groel

CBS Sports bracketologist has UConn and Notre Dame as No. 2 seeds, and they boast significant star power themselves with Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong leading the Huskies while Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles power the Fighting Irish.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next few weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

In advance of Selection Sunday, here is a blank bracket for you to fill out. Again, minutes after the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday, you can head right back here to print a bracket with all teams and seeds attached.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.