USC freshman Jazzy Davidson, the No. 3 player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, is naturally shy and reserved. But coach Lindsay Gottlieb encourages her to have a relationship with junior JuJu Watkins because she sees a striking resemblance between the two Trojans.

"She and JuJu, to me, from my vantage point, having a unique relationship with each of them, there are a lot of similarities between the two of them," Gottlieb said. "Natural introverts who live and die by the game of basketball. I do think JuJu was instrumental in Jazzy's recruitment, and I think Jazzy wanted to play with JuJu.

"Obviously, this year will look different in that Juju won't be on the court with her, but ... no one knows what Jazzy's about to go through as a high-profile freshman better than JuJu. So I think that relationship is important and it's a good one."

Watkins, who has been one of the top players in the country the last two years, is sitting out this season due to a torn ACL. She arrived at USC as the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 and went on to crush the high expectations with a historic season in which she set a new NCAA freshman scoring record. The Trojans have to adjust without their top offensive player while also losing the veteran leadership of Kiki Iriafen, who is now in the WNBA.

While nobody can replace Watkins, Davidson is a promising addition to a roster that was thrust into rebuilding mode.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 28.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2 blocks per game during her senior year at Clackamas High School in Oregon. She was also a key member of Team USA during the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Davidson got to know Watkins before she even committed to USC because Watkins was her host during a visit. She recently missed some practices with an illness but is good to go for the Trojans' season opener against New Mexico State on Nov. 4. While she was out, Davidson spent more time with Watkins on the sidelines.

"There was a day the other day when Jazzy wasn't going to be in what we were doing, the scrimmage or whatever, because she was still in her return to play," Gottlieb recalled. "But I come out of somewhere and I see the two of them, and their sweatsuits getting ready to not play, and I'm going, 'This is an interesting sight, right? This much talent, sitting on the side.'

"But I also think it was good for them. Obviously, any time that they spend together, you know, iron sharpens iron. And I think JuJu will continue to be a good mentor for Jazzy. Both natural introverts and both real workers and just incredibly kind and humble kids who just happen to be really good at basketball."

While Gottlieb has been vocal about Davidson's potential to impact the game on both sides of the court, one of the things she likes the most about the freshman is how hard she plays.

"Her effort level is very unique," the coach said. "She never gives up on a play, defensively or offensively. And she has a skillset where she can be the alpha and try to get a bucket -- of course she shoots the ball very well -- but she also has a smoothness to her game where she can come off the ball and just draw defenses away and just let someone else have more space to score, or she can be an assist creator. I think she is someone who very naturally makes the game easier for others."

USC has been on the rise and the Trojans are fresh off back-to-back appearances in the Elite Eight. Watkins got the spotlight on the program, but Gottlieb wants to make sure Davidson doesn't feel she needs to be perfect.

"That's another way I think JuJu can really help mentor her," Gottlieb said. "JuJu had one of the most remarkable freshmen years I've ever seen, but that doesn't mean it's always linear. That doesn't mean it was perfect. It doesn't mean that there weren't struggles within.

"I think for great players and great athletes at any level, it's how you handle what's coming and respond when it isn't perfect vs. expecting it to be perfect. We (coaches) are trying to help her navigate whatever is coming, as are her teammates, and I think she'll be just fine with all of that."