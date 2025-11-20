The early signing period for the high school class of 2026 ended on Wednesday and there is a lot to unwrap. Many of the top players announced their decision a while ago, but some, such as Kaeli Wynn, decided to make their future coaches sweat a little before delivering the good news.

The top 30 players have mostly all committed, with 247Sports' No. 11 Addison Bjorn being the latest announcement. On Thursday, the 6-foot-2 small forward from Missouri shared she is joining Texas. It has been a good few days for the Longhorns, who also got No. 12 Bri Crittendon on Wednesday.

No. 3 Jerzy Robinson is the only player from the top 30 who still hasn't announced her decision, which means she could likely be waiting until the spring. The official visits she has made so far include South Carolina and LSU.

The regular signing window opens on April 16, 2026. Here are some of the biggest storylines after the early signing period.

North Carolina gets No. 1 Kate Harpring

The Tar Heels got the 274Sports No. 1 player of the class of 2026, Kate Harpring. Director of women's basketball scouting Brandon Clay said what earned her the top spot was her work ethic and discipline. Her family knows a thing or two about it because her dad played 10 years in the NBA alongside Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

After a process that took her about four years, and a chart she made to help her organize her thoughts, Harpring announced her decision over the summer. She said Courtney Banghart seems like the perfect head coach for her, and she also liked the "family vibes" at the UNC campus. She averaged 32 points and 10 rebounds per game during her junior season at Marist School in Atlanta. While she knows college is a whole different level, she is going to arrive in Chapel Hill with high expectations.

"Obviously winning the national championship would be the main goal." she told CBS Sports. "That would be the top goal, but also just growing and getting better. Just being the best I can for my team. It's going to be like a completely different thing than I've ever done before obviously, that's the change that everyone has. But just to be the best player I can be and try to be one of the best in college basketball."

USC adds another top recruit

After JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson, the Trojans scored yet another recruiting triumph thanks to the addition of No. 2 Saniyah Hall. During Watkins' freshman year, the program reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994. They ran it back this past season and now Davidson will try to take the team on another deep run while Watkins is out with a torn ACL.

USC was one of the top programs in the nation in the 80s when it won two national titles. The Trojans are back under the spotlight, and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said the addition of Hall will help them keep the momentum going. She visited Hall during her sophomore year in Cleveland and right away the coach knew the Trojans had to heavily pursue her.

"I already knew she was good, but I was blown away," Gottlieb said. "The way she interacted with her teammates, the energy she brought to the floor, I could tell the elite level talent she was. I was like, this is the best player in the country. This is the kid we need in this class."

UConn is not going anywhere

The Huskies' future already looks bright with Sarah Strong, who is fresh off of a historic freshman season in which she played a key role in winning UConn's 12th national championship. They will add another young weapon next year in Olivia Vukosa, the No. 4 player of the 247Sports rankings.

She averaged 19.4 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 3.8 assists per game during her junior season. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said her versatility makes her a perfect fit for the program.

"We think Olivia is one of those players that we've had so much success with," Auriemma said." She's a big kid who can move, she has skills, she's smart. She works really hard at both ends of the floor. She comes from a great program. I think she's the kind of basketball big kid that the game demands today. She's a terrific kid and comes from a great family. We're really lucky, and we're excited to have her here."

Kaeli Wynn surprised Dawn Staley

South Carolina was competing with Stanford for 6-foot-2 power forward Kaeli Wynn, who is ranked No. 39 in the 247Sports rankings, and a text from Wynn asking the coach for a phone call made Dawn Staley worry.

"The night before, she was like, 'Can we talk tomorrow?'" Staley said. "And I swear, I don't like those, 'Can we talk tomorrow' (texts). They don't feel good. And it didn't feel good. So I'm like, 'Can we talk tonight? Tell me tonight!' That was the night before."

Wynn declined, saying she was busy attending a fundraiser. Staley said she "felt the energy" and told her coaching staff that Stanford probably got Wynn, who is a California native. However, the Gamecocks got a happy surprise during practice the following day.





Tennessee's legacy still matters

Tennessee is one of the most successful programs in women's college basketball history with eight national titles. That legacy still attracts some of the most talented players in the country. Oliviyah Edwards, the No. 5 player in the class of 2026, chose the Lady Vols over programs such as USC, South Carolina and LSU.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 17 points and 7.8 rebounds on 63.5% shooting this past season. She will also bring some excitement to Knoxville with her dunking ability.

"I chose the University of Tennessee because I felt welcomed from the very beginning," Edwards told ESPN. "The freshman class reached out and made me feel a part of the family right away. Most importantly, I love their style of play and the freedom it gives me on the court. This program has an amazing legacy, and I cannot wait to be a part of it."

Iowa is still on the map

Jan Jensen has done a great job keeping the momentum going for Iowa in the post-Caitlin Clark Era and just signed the highest-rated player to join the Hawkeyes since Clark left for the WNBA. McKenna Woliczko, ranked No. 6, is a 6-foot-2 forward who Clay described as one of the best rebounders in the nation with elite energy on both sides of the court.

During her junior year at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, Woliczko averaged 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 10 games before a season-ending knee injury.

"She's versatile. Boy, she can hit a three but handles the ball with ease," Jensen said. "She can get to the rim. She can rebound. She's smart. She's a leader. Just a great, great kid. Great family. Getting that type of person, first and foremost, and then the type of player she is on top of it — that was just a really huge moment for us. Hawk fans are really going to enjoy watching her because she has a versatile game. It's smooth. It's pretty, and it's very impactful."

Other winners

The Fighting Irish are going through a significant rebuilding season, only returning three players from last year's roster. The team is led by junior Hannah Hidalgo, which is certainly a great place to start. However, this next incoming class could also mean a bright future for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have four players in the top 30, the most from any other program. These are No. 16 Jacy Abii, No. 19 Bella Ragone, No. 23 Amari Byles and No. 27 Jenica Lewis.

Duke got two top 15 players in No. 7 Autumn Fleary and No. 13 Bella Flemings. Meanwhile, Kentucky got No. 8 Maddyn Greenway and No. 14 Savvy Swords. The top programs were not the only ones who won big. Clemson took No. 9 Trinity Jones and Nebraska got No. 10 Ashlyn Koupal.

"I chose Clemson because I knew Coach Poppie and the staff saw more than a basketball player -- they saw just Trinity, a girl who happens to be good at basketball," Jones told ESPN. "I trust them with helping me get to the next level."