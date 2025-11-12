South Carolina suspended sophomore guard Maddy McDaniel, the program announced on Tuesday ahead of the Gamecocks' game against Clemson. Head coach Dawn Staley did not share more details on why she was suspended, but hinted that she could be missing more than just one game.

After McDaniel missed Tuesday's 65-37 win against the in-state rivals, Staley was asked if she might be back for the game against the USC Trojans on Saturday. Staley replied, "Doubt it," but said they are handling this situation day by day.

"That's on her," Staley said. "It's on her. We'll evaluate it every day."

As a freshman, McDaniel played in 30 games while averaging 3.1 points in 11 minutes. The now-sophomore has only played one game this season, which was South Carolina's 94-54 win against Grand Canyon in their season opener. She got three points and two assists in eight minutes off the bench before leaving the court in the third quarter with a leg injury.

McDaniel seemed like she was getting ready to return soon, because although she had a brace on her right knee, she went through warmups before the game against Bowling Green on Nov. 7.

The Gamecocks are already somewhat shorthanded because they are missing forward Chloe Kitts due a torn ACL and forward Ashlynn Watkins, who is taking the year off for personal reasons.

No 2 South Carolina, the runner-up in last season's NCAA Tournament, started the 2025-26 campaign with a 3-0 record but is facing its first ranked opponent this weekend. Although No. 9 USC is in rebuilding mode and without star JuJu Watkins, the Trojans already proved they can be dangerous with a gutsy win against No. 10 NC State. Saturday's game won't be at Galen Center, but it will still feel like homecourt advantage because they will be playing in Los Angeles at the iconic Crypto.com Arena. The game is set for 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.