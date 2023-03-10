Selection Sunday is coming up, which means it's time to start thinking about bracket challenges. CBS Sports has you covered for all your college basketball needs all year round, but especially in March.

Whether you fill out one or 100, the complete 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket will be available shortly after Selection Sunday. We will also have extensive coverage to meet all your needs whether it's bracketology, interesting storylines, real-time scores, and much more.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

2023 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

Action begins March 12 at 8 p.m. ET with Selection Sunday as the field of 68 gets officially released on the ESPN Selection Show that you can stream on fuboTV (try for free). A printable bracket with all the teams and locations will be available on CBS Sports shortly after the brackets are revealed.

All the tournament games will be on the ESPN family of networks. The games officially tip off March 15-16 with the First Four. The first round will be March 17-18 and there is no time to rest as the second round starts right afterward on March 19-20.

The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, S.C will host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds March 24-25 and March 26-27.

The final weekend will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Final Four tips off March 31 on ESPN. The last two squads standing will face off in the national championship game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

All times Eastern

Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. on ESPN

First Four: March 15-16

First Round: March 17-18

Second Round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite 8: March 26-27

Final Four: March 31 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

National Championship: April 2, 3 p.m. on ABC

2023 NCAA Women's Tournament bracketology

Conference tournaments are currently underway as teams look to punch their ticket for the Big Dance. Some won't be sure of their fate until the last minute, as the final tournaments end on Sunday, March 12 and bubble teams will learn their fate on Sunday evening.

Check out our CBS Sports women's basketball bracketology and keep an eye on our women's basketball page for all the stories and information you need before March Madness begins.