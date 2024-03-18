It's the most wonderful time of the year to be a basketball fan. Teams are cutting down the nets as they claim conference tournament titles and advance to the Big Dance later this month. The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is nearly here, and it's time to get ready for what could be one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory.

The bracket is complete and some of the expected teams are sitting atop their respective regions. South Carolina is the No.1 overall seed after a perfect 32-0 season. They'll have some tough tests to get through if they want to reach the national championship game again with Notre Dame, Oregon State, Indiana and Oklahoma all in their region. Iowa and Caitlin Clark are also a No. 1 seed, and will have to deal with a familiar foe in their regional as well in Kansas State. Other No. 1 seeds are USC and Texas.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.