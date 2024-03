The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament has begun with the First Four teams. Once the field of 64 is set, fans will get to watch the top players in the nation compete for four days straight in the first and second rounds. Will South Carolina remain undefeated? What teams are on Cinderella watch? Who will be the next NCAA star to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft?

All this and more will unfold as we march toward the championship game in Cleveland on April 7. Until then, print out your bracket and enjoy the madness.

Here's how to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Albany 1 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina | 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Presbyterian at No. 1 South Carolina | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 15 Norfolk vs. No. 2 Stanford | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame | 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss | 4:45 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Albany 2 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

Saturday, March 23

No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Holy Cross/UT Martin vs. No. 1 Iowa | 3 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

Portland 3 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 12 Vanderbilt/Columbia vs. No. 5 Baylor | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn | 1 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 11 Auburn/Arizona vs. No. 6 Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 1 USC | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Portland 4 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas | 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU