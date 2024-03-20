The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament tips off Wednesday with a pair of First Four games featuring No. 16 seeds Presbyterian and Sacred Heart and No. 12 seeds Columbia and Vanderbilt. Two more First Four games will take place Thursday before the opening round begins Friday.

This year's title contenders are well known. There's undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, Iowa and the Caitlin Clark show, reigning national champions LSU and overlooked No. 1 seeds such as Texas and USC. But as everyone knows, March Madness never goes to plan.

As the action gets underway, here's a look at three Cinderellas capable of making a tournament run.

No. 12 FGCU, Albany 1

Florida Gulf Coast is getting to the point where you could argue they don't even qualify as a Cinderella anymore. This is the seventh consecutive NCAA Women's Tournament appearance for the Eagles, who have won their first round game in each of the last two years. During this run they are 3-3 in the first round as a double-digit seed, with one defeat by two points and another by seven. This team hasn't lost since Dec. 10, and 21 of their 22 consecutive wins have come by double digits.

They will have all sorts of confidence coming into this game, and play a style that lends itself to upsets. Namely, FGCU has the highest 3-point attempt rate in the country with 51.3% of its shots coming from behind the arc. The Eagles actually didn't shoot all that well this year, hitting at just a 31.4% clip, but when you put up over 30 3s per game, it doesn't take much to turn the game into a math problem. -- Jack Maloney

No. 12 Columbia, Portland 3

I'm drawn to the drama of the First Four matchup between Columbia and Vanderbilt.

"We've won 21 of our last 23 games, we won 11 games coming into [the Ivy League Championship], we beat Princeton when they were a top-25 team," Columbia coach Megan Griffith said on March 16 after losing to Princeton in the Ivy League championship game. "The NCAA talks about wanting to grow the game, and we just consistently put SEC teams in that are 15-14."

Wow, shots fired. The Selection Committee responded by giving the Lions an SEC opponent in the First Four, albeit one that finished 22-9 overall.

The Lions hold opponents to 63.2 points per game, while Vanderbilt averages 68.5 coming into the tournament. Both teams have nearly identical turnover ratios (17.4 for Vanderbilt, 17.6 for Columbia), though Columbia holds an advantage on the glass with a 55.6 rebounding rate that ranks 15th in the country.

While Vanderbilt only finished 9-7 in the SEC, they have a much better strength of schedule, and head coach Shea Ralph -- a former UConn guard and assistant coach -- will likely have the crowd as the teams tip off in Storrs, Conn. Columbia has taken on tough non-conference opponents such as Duke, Georgia and Florida, but none are currently ranked in the top 25, and all of those games came in November. I'm curious to see if Griffith's team can use her words as fuel.

I think what Griffith said might apply also to Ivy League conference champions Princeton. Senior guard Kaitlyn Chen showed the Tigers aren't scared of ranked opponents when she dropped 24 points on UCLA. Should the Tigers overcome No. 8 West Virginia, their road to the third round would be through that other Caitlin and the Iowa Hawkeyes. -- Erica L. Ayala

No. 7 Ole Miss, Albany 1

When Yolett McPhee-McCuin took over as Ole Miss' coach in 2018, the program hadn't been to the NCAA Women's Tournament since 2007. By 2022, McPhee-McCuin had the Rebels dancing again, and in 2023 they made it to the Sweet Sixteen. This year, they're the No. 7 seed in the Albany 1 region, making a third consecutive tournament appearance for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Although Ole Miss went 0-4 against ranked opponents this season, they had five wins against fellow tournament teams and rounded into form over the last month. The Rebels had won seven games in a row before falling to reigning national champion LSU in a close SEC Women's Tournament semifinal game.

Ole Miss has three consistent double-digit scorers in Marquesha Davis (14.6 points per game), Madison Scott (12.4) and Kennedy Todd-Williams (10.3). Snudda Collins also contributes 9.6 points per contest. As a group, Ole Miss is in the top 15 nationally in both free throw rate (.380) and rebounding rate (55.7).

The Rebels will face Marquette in the first round, and that profiles as a good matchup. Winning that game would almost certainly mean a second-round meeting with Notre Dame -- a talented team, but one that will be without starting forward Kylee Watson. If the Rebels pull off the upset there, the bracket opens up a path to the Elite Eight, where they would likely face South Carolina. -- Isabel Gonzalez