The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament has begun with the First Four. Once the field of 64 is set, fans will get to watch the top players in the nation compete for four days straight in the first and second rounds. Will South Carolina remain undefeated? What teams are on Cinderella watch? Who will be the next NCAA star to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft?
Historically, the women's tournament has been lighter on upsets than the men's edition. But that has changed more in recent years. Look no further than last year where No. 3 seed LSU went all the way to become national champions. Plus, a pair of No. 1 seeds were knocked off in the second round when Stanford and Indiana were upset by Ole Miss and Miami, respectively.
This year could be more of the same. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets after a perfect regular season. But beyond the Gamecocks, there's plenty of parity to be found. No. 1 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark drew a team they lost to in the regular season in their region. No. 3 seed UConn finally has a healthy Paige Bueckers ready for the Big Dance, but the rest of the team has been plagued by injuries all season long.
All this and more will unfold as we march toward the championship game in Cleveland on April 7. Until then, print out your bracket and enjoy the madness.
Here's how to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Albany 1 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina | 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 16 Presbyterian at No. 1 South Carolina | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 15 Norfolk vs. No. 2 Stanford | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame | 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss | 4:45 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Albany 2 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
Saturday, March 23
No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 16 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa | 3 p.m. ET | ABC
No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
Portland 3 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn | 1 p.m. ET | ABC
No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS
No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 6 Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 1 USC | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Portland 4 Bracket
Friday, March 22
No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas | 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU
No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU
