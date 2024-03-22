The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament has begun with the First Four. Once the field of 64 is set, fans will get to watch the top players in the nation compete for four days straight in the first and second rounds. Will South Carolina remain undefeated? What teams are on Cinderella watch? Who will be the next NCAA star to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Historically, the women's tournament has been lighter on upsets than the men's edition. But that has changed more in recent years. Look no further than last year where No. 3 seed LSU went all the way to become national champions. Plus, a pair of No. 1 seeds were knocked off in the second round when Stanford and Indiana were upset by Ole Miss and Miami, respectively.

This year could be more of the same. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets after a perfect regular season. But beyond the Gamecocks, there's plenty of parity to be found. No. 1 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark drew a team they lost to in the regular season in their region. No. 3 seed UConn finally has a healthy Paige Bueckers ready for the Big Dance, but the rest of the team has been plagued by injuries all season long.

All this and more will unfold as we march toward the championship game in Cleveland on April 7. Until then, print out your bracket and enjoy the madness.

Here's how to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Albany 1 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Carolina | 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Presbyterian at No. 1 South Carolina | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 15 Norfolk vs. No. 2 Stanford | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Nebraska | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

No. 13 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Indiana | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 15 Kent State vs. No. 2 Notre Dame | 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 12 FGCU vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 4 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Ole Miss | 4:45 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Albany 2 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 11 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 6 Louisville | 1:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 14 Rice vs. No. 3 LSU | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 13 Portland vs. No. 4 Kansas State | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Colorado | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

Saturday, March 23

No. 15 California Baptist vs. No. 2 UCLA | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Iowa | 3 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 10 UNLV vs. No. 6 Creighton | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

Portland 3 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 15 Maine vs. No. 2 Ohio | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 10 Richmond vs. No. 7 Duke | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Baylor | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 UConn | 1 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 8 Kansas | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS

No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 6 Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs No. 1 USC | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Portland 4 Bracket

Friday, March 22

No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Texas | 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Alabama | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Oregon | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

No. 11 Green Bay vs. No. 6 Tennessee | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 14 Chattanooga vs. No. 3 NC State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Gonzaga | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Utah | 10 p.m. ET | ESPNU

