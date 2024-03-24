Time to take things up a notch. The NCAA Women's Tournament field now stands at 32, and that number will drop to 24 before the close of business Sunday. All the top seeds are still in it, but we've already had one big upset with 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee knocking out No. 6 seed Louisville in Friday's first-round action.

South Carolina, the top overall seed, is on a mission to complete an undefeated season. The Gamecocks' deep roster has made them the most dominant team this year, but they can't overlook anybody, especially when it comes to today's battle of the Carolinas. The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels will see if they can somehow prevent the Gamecocks' march to Albany and a berth in the Sweet 16.

Another game to keep an eye on on Sunday is Stanford vs. Iowa State. Six-foot-three freshman Audi Crooks had a game for the ages Friday night with a historic 40-point performance that lifted the Cyclones past the Maryland Terrapins. Now Cameron Brink, the 6'4" projected No. 2 pick in next month's WNBA Draft, and the Cardinal await.

On Monday, freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be battling it out with Yolett McPhee-McCuin's Ole Miss Rebels -- last year's Cinderella that made it to the Sweet 16. And all-time Division I leading scorer Caitlin Clark will play on Iowa's floor for the final time in her collegiate career when the No. 1 seed Hawkeyes host the No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers in a prime time contest.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is back in the NCAA Tournament after missing all of last season because of a torn ACL. Geno Auriemma's Huskies -- the winningest program in women's basketball history -- have not missed a Sweet 16 since 1994 and they will try to keep that streak alive with a win against Syracuse. The Orange won't be an easy opponent as they counter with Dyaisha Fair, who is No. 5 in the women's college basketball all-time scoring list.

There are plenty of other exciting storylines brewing and no game should be overlooked as this has been a highly competitive season. Here is your guide for how to watch the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament.

Sunday, March 24

(2) Ohio State vs. (7) Duke | 12 p.m. | ESPN

(1) South Carolina vs. (8) North Carolina | 1 p.m. | ABC

(4) Kansas State vs. (5) Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN

(3) LSU vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 3 p.m. | ABC

(3) Oregon State vs. (6) Nebraska | 4 p.m. | ESPN

(1) Texas vs. (8) Alabama | 6 p.m. | ESPN

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (5) Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN

(2) Stanford vs. (7) Iowa State | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, March 25