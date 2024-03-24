The NCAA Women's Tournament is off and running. The first round did not provide a ton of drama, but the rest of the tournament should be filled with it.

The traditional powers and top teams are all in the round of 32 with some intriguing paths to advancing. Some of the marquee matchups set for the second round include No. 1 seed South Carolina against No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 1 seed Texas vs. No. 8 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed Iowa taking on No. 8 seed West Virginia. If the top teams continue to roll, we could be set up for some intense matchups in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

