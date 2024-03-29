The NCAA Women's Tournament is about to get to another level. After the first two rounds saw more blowouts than close games, this is where things start to get really interesting with only 16 teams left vying for the national title.

One of the possible matchups many fans are talking about is the possible national championship rematch between No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed LSU. Those two will first have to get through their Sweet 16 matchups against No. 5 seed Colorado and No. 2 seed UCLA, respectively.

Plus, No. 1 seed South Carolina is set to take on No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 2 seed Notre Dame is set to face No. 3 seed Oregon State. The winners of those two games will meet in the Elite Eight.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.