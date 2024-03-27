The NCAA Women's Tournament is off and running. The first two rounds had a bit of drama, but this is when things usually kick into high gear with the top 16 teams remaining.

Those 16 teams will be split into two neutral sites for this weekend to decide who will advance to the Final Four. Those host sites are Albany, New York and Portland, Oregon.

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina has a date with No. 4 seed Indiana on Friday while No. 1 seed Texas will take on No. 4 seed Gonzaga. Plus, the other two No. 1 seeds are set for interesting showdowns as Caitlin Clark and Iowa will battle No. 5 seed Colorado while Juju Watkins and USC will take on No. 5 seed Baylor.

