The NCAA Women's Tournament is about to get to another level. After the first two rounds saw more blowouts than close games, this is where things start to get really interesting with only 16 teams left vying for the national title.

On Saturday, No. 2 seed UCLA is set to take on No. 3 seed LSU. The Bruins have reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four years, but have made the next round just twice in program history with the last coming in 2018. The Tigers, meanwhile, are the reigning national champions and looking to replicate last year's success after winning the title as a No. 3 seed in 2023. Shortly after that game is No. 1 seed Iowa taking on No. 5 seed Colorado. The Hawkeyes fell short of the national title in losing to LSU in the championship game last season and hope to send Clark out with a title they have never won. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time in program history and first since 2002.

In the night session, USC is looking to continue one of the best seasons in program history on Saturday. A win moves them into the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994 and they have only reached the Final Four three times with the last coming in 1986. Baylor, meanwhile, is looking to get back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2021. To close out the round, UConn is looking to get back to the Elite Eight after a rare loss in the Sweet 16 to Ohio State last year. It was the first time in 16 years that the Huskies were not one of the last eight teams alive in the tournament. Duke is hoping to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2013 with an upset on Saturday night.

Below you will find a viewable/printable 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. Thanks for stopping by, but don't forget to continue to checking in throughout the next three weeks. CBS Sports will offer complete coverage of the events with the latest news, results and breakdowns of the biggest matchups.

