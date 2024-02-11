Nebraska pulled off a stunning result Sunday with an 82-79 comeback win over No. 2 Iowa. The Cornhuskers were down by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, but they gave the sold-out crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena a reason to storm the court.

This was Nebraska's first win over Iowa since 2019, and head coach Amy Williams credited her team for its resilience.

"I'm just so proud of our kids. They stayed with it," Williams said . "We've been talking all week about our response, and our kids' response to getting down was great. They stayed confident, they stayed aggressive. I'm just so proud of them."

Grad student guard Jaz Shelley hit the 3-pointer that put Nebraska ahead 78-77 with 30 seconds left. Iowa's Hannah Stuelke got to the basket and made it a one-point game with 16 seconds remaining. However, Shelley got two big free throws two seconds later.

"This is the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," Shelley said on the broadcast after the game. "And my family is here from Australia -- they just got in yesterday and they get to see this. It's unreal."

Shelley ended the day with a team-high 23 points. Three other Cornhuskers scored in double-figures, including Alexis Markowski, who recorded a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa seemed in control for most of the game, but the fourth quarter was shaky for the Hawkeyes. Caitlin Clark came into the game just 39 points away from passing Kelsey Plum's women's college basketball all-time scoring record. Clark was on track to achieve history, but fell eight points short after being held scoreless in the fourth quarter for the first time in her career.

The Hawkeyes were fighting for overtime with 10 seconds remaining as Clark and Kate Martin attempted game tying 3-pointers, but Nebraska was able to hold on.

Clark was on triple-double watch as she registered a game-high 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Martin contributed 20 points while Hannah Stuelke added 15 points.

"We got away from Iowa basketball in the fourth quarter," Martin said. "I think we've been playing to not lose instead of playing to win. It's really important down the stretch, playing to win. We can't just take the ball out, get comfortable. I think we've been doing that in certain situations."

Nebraska improved to 16-8 and 8-5 in Big Ten play. The Huskers have another big test coming up as they will travel to Ohio State on Wednesday. Iowa (22-3, 11-2 Big Ten) will be back at home Thursday as the Hawkeyes host Michigan, and Clark is projected to break the women's all-time scoring record in that game.