Hannah Hidalgo knows exactly what she is working toward during her senior year. Just a few days after the WNBA Draft Lottery, the Notre Dame senior made her goal clear.

"My goal is to go the highest pick. To go No. 1 and to whatever team, of course it's Toronto," Hidalgo told CBS Sports. "My goal is to go No. 1 and I'm going to do everything this season to show that I'm the No. 1 pick."

Most mock drafts currently have Hidalgo at No. 2 or No. 3, while USC guard JuJu Watkins is the projected top pick. But a lot can happen between now and April, including Watkins deciding to stay one more year. Regardless of what Watkins decides, it's admirable that Hidalgo is doing what she can to control her own destiny.

At 5-foot-7, she is an undersized guard. However, her height has never stopped her from dominating on the court and her resume speaks for itself. Hidalgo plays like a "dawg" and has already earned the respect of basketball legends such as Dwyane Wade and Diana Taurasi.

Last season, Hidalgo set the NCAA single-season steals record with 202 steals and was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She has wasted no time this season as she already set another record by becoming the first college basketball player ever – men's or women's – to register at least 2,500 career points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals.

While she has big aspirations for draft night, Hidalgo is still focused on what she wants to accomplish during the last year of her college career.

"It's my senior year, so I think my sense of urgency is a lot bigger than what it has been," she said. "I'm excited. I think we have the pieces, even though we are young, we have the pieces to make it really far in the tournament and that's the goal."

Hidalgo led a virtually new roster to an improbable Elite Eight run last season and she is ready to run it back – even with yet another new set of teammates around her. Hidalgo, Leah Macy and Kelly Ratigan are the only returners, and Hidalgo is the only one who played in the tournament.

It is still early in the season and they haven't faced an AP Top 25 opponent yet, but the Fighting Irish are off to a promising 4-0 start. They have scored at least 99 points in all four wins, and with an average of 109.5 points per game, they have the second leading offense in the nation behind LSU.

Hidalgo is leading the country with 28.3 points per game, while also averaging a team-high 5.5 assists and 4.8 steals per contest. Her teammates are also holding their own as there are five other players averaging double figures, including sophomore Leah Macy who is averaging 23 points per contest. As the season continue to develop, Hidalgo is excited for the possibilities.

"We haven't even reached our ceiling," she said. "It's going to be a fun year."