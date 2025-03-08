No. 3 seed Duke stunned No. 2 seed Notre Dame 61-54 in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have struggled down the stretch, which has come at the worst time with only the NCAA Tournament left in the season. Notre Dame spent much of the season at or around No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Now, they are unlikely to get a No. 1 seed, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel.

Saturday was mostly a close game with nine lead changes and seven ties, but a rough third quarter for Notre Dame -- the reigning tournament champion -- helped the Blue Devils get the extra push they needed to advance to their first ACC title game since 2017.

Nine players scored for Duke with Oluchi Okananwa and Ashley Jackson putting up 14 and 12 points, respectively. Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers with 23 points, but her efforts were not enough to lift the Irish after they were held well below their season average of 85 points.

At halftime, Hidalgo had 14, but none of her teammates had score more than five. The third quarter was a particularly rough one for as they had six turnovers and only three field goals. The Irish also got out-rebounded 38-26.

Although Notre Dame has been one of the hottest teams this season, Niele Ivey's squad is in the middle of a slump as the Irish have lost three of their last five matches.

Duke, on the other hand, is getting hot at the right time. Kara Lawson's squad has the chance to play themselves to a No. 2 seed.

Duke will face No. 1 seed NC State during Sunday's ACC championship game at 1 p.m. ET.