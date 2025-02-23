No. 13 NC State upset No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double overtime Sunday, emerging victorious from a thrilling back-and-forth affair that featured 21 lead changes and several heroic moments. It's NC State's first win over a No. 1 team since Feb. 1, 2021, when it beat Louisville, and snapped a 19-game winning streak for Notre Dame.

The host Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC) got off to a fast start with an early 12-5 lead, but the rest of regulation was played within a two-possession margin, with NC State never leading by more than six and Notre Dame (24-3, 15-1) never leading by more than three.

Late in regulation, it looked like the scales had finally tipped in NC State's favor, with Madison Hayes hitting two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to put the Wolfpack up 84-81. But Sonia Citron had other plans, nailing a heavily contested 3-pointer to send it to overtime, stunning the Wolfpack and a raucous Reynolds Coliseum crowd.

In the first overtime, it was NC State's turn to force another session with a clutch bucket. After a Citron layup put the visitors ahead, Aziaha James made a tough pull-up jumper to tie things at 92. On the other end, Olivia Miles missed a desperation 3-pointer, and Maddy Westbeld came down with the offensive rebound and appeared to be fouled. However, the officials ruled the foul happened after time expired, sending the game to a second overtime.

That's when NC State took over, and did so in style. After consecutive buckets from Tilda Trygger and Zoe Brooks to open things, James sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a behind-the-back move on a fast break leading to a layup.

That move caught the eye of a guard who knows a thing or two about showtime.

Saniya Rivers extended the lead to eight a layup of her own, and NC State eventually got its lead to 10 -- the only double-digit lead of the day for either team -- before finishing things off in straightforward fashion.

Brooks had a career-high 33 points, buoyed by a perfect 14-for-14 performance at the free-throw line. James added 20 as all five NC State starters scored in double digits, combining for 99 of the team's 104 points. Notre Dame, which got 26 points from Hannah Hidalgo, 23 from Citron and 22 from Miles, saw its 19-game win streak end and suffered its first conference loss of the season.

With two games left for both teams, Notre Dame still holds a one-game lead over the Wolfpack for the ACC regular-season crown but could see its time atop the rankings come to an end when the new AP poll is released Monday.