Ohio State women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff was arrested on May 6 for drunk driving. According to an incident report from the police department in Dublin, Ohio, McGuff was found in his vehicle parked partially off his driveway and on his lawn, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

McGuff, 55, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor. In a Tuesday hearing, McGuff's attorney pleaded not guilty in the coach's behalf, according to Fox 8. His license was initially suspended, but a judge temporarily reinstated his driving privileges during the same hearing.

According to the police report, McGuff was driving a 2013 Toyota Sequoia when another driver called the police around 8 p.m. because he had allegedly hit several curbs and partially driven through a yard. When the police found him, he took at least two minutes to open the door or roll down the window.

The coach was asked where he was coming from and he responded he had dinner at a restaurant but did not consume any alcohol. He also denied taking any medications that could cause impairment.

The police report said some of his responses were delayed and he smelled like alcohol. McGuff performed poorly during both in-car and field-sobriety tests, and refused a breathalyzer test. Police took his license and his wife picked him up at the Dublin Police Department.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

An officer asked McGuff to perform several field sobriety tests at the scene, including a test where McGuff was asked to recite the alphabet from D to R. The report says the officer had to repeat the instructions to McGuff three times. "Kevin could only say 'D' and could not recite any other letters," the report says. McGuff also showed indications of impairment on several other tests, and the report noted the officer smelled alcohol on McGuff when he got out of his vehicle, police said. The coach refused a breathalyzer test.

McGuff has been the Ohio State head coach since 2013 and has guided the Buckeyes to eight NCAA tournament appearances and four Big Ten regular season titles (2017, 2018, 2022, 2024) and was the conference's Coach of the Year in 2024.

An OSU spokesperson told ABC 6/FOX 28 that the university is aware of the incident.

"The department is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely," the spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement. "This is an ongoing, personal, legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time."