Five-star recruit and former Tennessee commit Oliviyah Edwards is heading to South Carolina. Edwards, the No. 5 player in the 2026 class, made the announcement on Thursday. "Sometimes it takes twice to get it right," she wrote on social media.

Edwards, the No. 5 player in the 247Sports rankings, is the third top-25 incoming freshman set to join Dawn Staley's roster. She is teaming up with No. 3 Jerzy Robinson and No. 24 Kelsi Andrews.

"I chose South Carolina because it felt like home," Edwards told ESPN. "Coach Staley, the staff and the team showed me a level of love and belief that stood out. I know I'll be pushed every single day, and being surrounded by that kind of energy and support means everything to me."

Edwards, a McDonald's All-American from Tacoma, Washington, is an athletic and versatile 6-foot-3 power forward who will add depth to the South Carolina frontcourt. Joyce Edwards, South Carolina's leading scorer, already had reinforcements coming with the returns of senior forwards Chloe Kitts and Ashlynn Watkins, who missed all of last season due to injury and personal reasons, respectively.

Edwards, also known as "Big Oh," has gone viral for her ability to dunk -- she was a participant in the McDonald's All-American Slam Dunk Contest this spring -- and her stats through her high school career have been eye-popping. She averaged 30 points, 25 rebounds and four assists per game this past season at Lincoln High School in Washington.

"Edwards is a fantastic frontcourt option when sprinting the lane in the open floor," said 247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay. "In that regard, she is the most intriguing prospect in the class right now. She possesses a physical toolbox that no one else has. Edwards is also showing signs of making the 15-18 foot jumper when her feet are set. Her calling card is her willingness to rebound the basketball and be impactful in the paint."

She requested a release from her national letter of intent earlier this month when Tennessee saw a massive roster turnover and Kim Caldwell lost every single returner from the 2025-26 team. However, Edwards was still reportedly in "big talks" to return to the Lady Vols, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. Before the official commitment to joining South Carolina, Edwards also visited Texas and Louisville.

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Edwards is the second big addition for the Gamecocks in the past month as Dawn Staley also got the commitment of former Texas guard Jordan Lee. South Carolina is fresh off its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament championship game and is expected to be in the running for the 2027 national title.