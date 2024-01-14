Oregon State and Oregon are hosting their respective games against Arizona State and Arizona on Sunday without fans due to concerns over road conditions, as the state is facing a significant winter storm. The games are proceeding as originally scheduled and are being broadcasted on the Pac-12 Networks.

OSU is hosting Arizona State at Gill Coliseum. The Sun Devils, who joked about being the "Snow Devils" this weekend, claimed a 75-73 win at Gill Coliseum last February. Since 2000, Arizona State has a 25-15 advantage over Oregon State. The Sun Devils will try to snap a four-game losing streak this weekend, as their last win was against Fresno State on Dec. 20. They entered Sunday 8-8 overall with a 0-4 conference record.

The Beavers own a 13-2 record, with those two losses both taking place in Los Angeles at the hands of top-10 teams USC and UCLA. OSU bounced back with a 73-70 home win against the Wildcats. While OSU is not ranked, it was receiving votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

Oregon is hosting the Wildcats at Matthew Knight Arena. The men's basketball team hosted Cal on Saturday with 6,748 in attendance despite the freezing winter conditions. Oregon's Eugene campus closed Sunday, however.

The Ducks entered Sunday 10-7 and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. The Ducks are fresh off a 65-53 win over Arizona State on Friday. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (10-6, 2-2 Pac-12) are looking to bounce back after their loss to the Beavers. Oregon holds a 46-32 lead in the all-time series against Arizona.