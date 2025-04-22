A week after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, Paige Bueckers said one last goodbye to UConn through an emotional social media post.

"UConn Nation, where do I even begin," Bueckers wrote on Tuesday. "These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I'll never forget, and a growing in faith that has changed my life."

Bueckers spent five seasons at UConn and capped off her decorated college career with her first national championship earlier this month.

Bueckers shared multiple photos, with the first one being the hug she gave coach Geno Auriemma during the national championship game after checking out for the last time as a college basketball player. She also shared photos of the national championship trophy, UConn fans, and, of course, her teammates.

"The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn't have been able to make it through without it," the Minnesota native continued. "From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life. Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I'm forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU."

Bueckers began turning heads with a historic freshman season in which she won several major Player of the Year awards. Despite being hindered by injuries for a significant part of her time at UConn, she bounced back and led the Huskies to a national championship in her final college game.

Her comment section on Tuesday was flooded with supportive messages from fans and former teammates. Although she is saying goodbye to the UConn chapter of her basketball career, it is safe to say she will always be welcomed in Storrs.

"You'll always have a home here," read a comment from the UConn women's basketball account.

Bueckers and the rest of the Dallas rookies will be officially introduced by the Wings on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Dallas' season opens on May 16.