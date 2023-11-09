The UConn Huskies tipped off their 2023-24 season with a dominant 102-58 victory over Dayton on Wednesday. The main storyline entering the game was Paige Bueckers' return from injury, but the Huskies reminded everyone their success is more complex than just one player.

Just last season, UConn reached the Sweet 16 despite facing so many injuries they had to postpone a game in January because they didn't have enough players available. UConn is getting back to full health this year, which is why the Huskies entered this season as the No. 2 team in the nation. The potential has always been there, but fans were finally able to see it all come together Wednesday.

Here are some takeaways from UConn's blowout win over Dayton:

Bueckers will get back to her old self

Bueckers described her performance against Dayton as "bad," but bad is a relative term for a former national player of the year. After 584 days of not playing because of injuries, Bueckers finished the night with a respectable eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Flirting with a double-double after an ACL injury is definitely something to be proud of.

"I'm still learning how to give myself grace," Bueckers said after the game. "I'm not ignorant enough to think that it's going to be a linear trajectory this whole time, and that I'm just going to be in the up and up and be the old Paige ... It's hard. But even just to have a bad game, I'm grateful to have a bad game and be able to play basketball again."

Meanwhile, UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Bueckers was still shaking off the anxiousness of playing again, but she is exactly where he expected her to be. Bueckers is not the same player who won 11 major awards during her freshman year right now, but she showed glimpses of that talent in her 2023-24 season debut, and she should only improve as the season goes on.

UConn's depth is a huge plus

During the postgame press conference, Auriemma was asked who he thinks will become UConn's leading scorer this season. His answer: "I don't know." That seems like an honest and accurate response because his team has a lot of talent, as illustrated by six players registering double-digit point totals on Wednesday.

The return of Bueckers is obviously a huge boost to the team, but in her absence last season other players stepped up and assumed bigger roles. Azzi Fudd was becoming the leader of the team with Bueckers sidelined, but she only played 15 games as she dealt with her own knee injury, allowing Aaliyah Edwards to emerge as the leading scorer. Edwards started the 2023-24 season right where she left off, leading the team with 23 points to go along with nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Fudd contributed 13 points on 4-of-12 from the field. Also in double figures were Caroline Ducharme, Aubrey Griffin, Samuels Qadence and Nika Muhl -- who had a well-rounded performance of 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bueckers and KK Arnold added eight points each, while also helping in other areas.

KK Arnold is a freshman to watch

As Auriemma put it, "The kid is gonna be terrific." Arnold joined UConn as ESPN's sixth-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, and her potential is already on display. While some other freshmen -- such as USC's JuJu Watkins and South Carolina's Milaysia Fulwiley -- had flashier performances earlier this week, Arnold showed several not-so-subtle hints of the standout player she could develop into as the season progresses.

In 19 minutes during her college debut, Arnold recorded eight points, three rebounds, seven assists and four steals. What's even more positive for Arnold is much of her impact on the game wasn't visible on the stat sheet. Even in last week's exhibition game against Southern Connecticut State, Arnold showed she can be an explosive player who makes her teammates better with or without the ball in her hands.

"I think it's just fun playing with KK. She brings a lot of energy," Edwards said Wednesday. " ... She is a rookie now, but I think she is really getting into different tendencies during practice that are going to help her in the long run. She has a lot of potential."

Still room for Huskies to improve

A 102-58 win is certainly a statement, especially for a team that came in with lots of health concerns. However, even at halftime Auriemma was disappointed with some defensive mistakes. He said there is a fine line between playing aggressive defense and fouling. While nobody actually fouled out Wednesday, Edwards got her third foul early in the third quarter.

Dayton went 4-of 16 from the field in the second quarter, but the Huskies gave up 10 free throws -- more than half of the 17 they took all night.

"We just do silly things at the worst possible time that sometimes the score clouds," Auriemma said. " ... We gotta get better defensively, we gotta keep fouls to a minimum. We can always rebound better because we are going to have our hands full in the next two weeks."

It might sound like Auriemma is being picky, but the Huskies will be facing tough teams such as No. 14 Maryland and No. 4 UCLA later this month. Both teams scored over 90 points in their season openers and shot above 54% from the field.