Six former Pittsburgh women's basketball players are suing the school and coach Tory Verdi, alleging Title IX violations, mistreatment and abuse.

Six individual civil suits were filed Friday in federal court in Western Pennsylvania, per USA Today Sports, which obtained copies of the lawsuits. Each of the six former players -- Favor Ayodele, Raeven Boswell, Makayla Elmore, Brooklynn Miles, Isabella Perkins and Jasmine Timmerson -- is represented by Keenan Holmes. Each suit alleges the university committed Title XI violations and Verdi inflicted "emotional, psychological, and physical abuse" against the players and created a "hostile, discriminatory, and retaliatory environment."

"Verdi used his position of authority to engage in emotionally abusive conduct, retaliation, and psychological manipulation that transcended poor coaching and entered into constitutional violations," one lawsuit states. "The program was defined by fear and emotional volatility as players were routinely demeaned, psychologically isolated, and pressured to perform under abusive conditions."

In a statement to USA Today Sports, the university said the school is aware of the lawsuits and allegations and said they are "without merit and will be vigorously defended."

Among several incidents mentioned in the lawsuits, according to USA Today Sports, are ...

After one practice during the 2023-24 season -- Verdi's first with the Panthers -- Verdi allegedly told the team "Every night I lay in bed I want to kill myself because of you."

Ahead of a game against Clemson, Verdi allegedly "directed xenophobic and culturally insensitive remarks" toward a foreign-born player and told her "ICE is coming."

Perkins alleged she was "routinely denied adequate medical care" and forced to play while injured. When the issue was brought to Verdi, he allegedly retaliated. Ayodele also alleged poor treatment from Verdi when she was injured, saying he ignored "her medical and emotional needs and [isolated] her from team support."

Verdi allegedly mocked a player's appearance and weight and told her she looked pregnant.

Verdi allegedly "intentionally created and exploited racial division" and disciplined players of color more harshly.

The former players seek financial damages and acknowledgement that Pittsburgh failed to meet Title IX violations.

Verdi came to Pittsburgh after a seven-year stretch at Massachusetts, where he inherited a struggling program and turned it into a conference champion. He is yet to replicate that success in Pittsburgh. The Panthers went 8-24 in his first season and 13-19 in his second season. They are 8-17 this season (1-11 in ACC play) and have lost eight straight games.

Pitt hosts Syracuse on Thursday.