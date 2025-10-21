The 2025-26 women's college basketball season will be underway in less than two weeks, and the excitement is brewing on campuses all over the country. While UConn's Paige Bueckers has moved on to the WNBA and USC's JuJu Watkins will sit out this season due to a torn ACL, there are a lot of talented players who will be demanding the spotlight.

Although what makes a player the "best" can be subjective, the following list includes players who excel in their specific roles and players who show the most well-rounded skills. Their impact on wins and losses mattered in the decision-making process, but so did the intangibles such as the energy they play with and the leadership they display.

Some players who were considered but did not make the list include Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes and UConn's Serah Williams. Without further ado, here are the top 10 women's college basketball players of the 2025-26 preseason.

10. Ta'Niya Latson | G | Sr. | South Carolina

Latson led the nation in scoring last season with an average of 25.2 points per game while playing for Florida State. Her consistency was impressive, with 17 games with 25+ points, including a 40-point performance against Virginia Tech. She can score at all three levels and will certainly be a powerful offensive weapon for the Gamecocks. However, she will likely become even more dangerous as the season goes on because Dawn Staley is focused on helping her become a more well-rounded player.

9. Raegan Beers | C | Sr. | Oklahoma

Beers was a dominant post presence at Oregon State and she carried that over when she transferred to Oklahoma in 2024. She is strong on the glass, which she demonstrated this summer as Team USA's leading rebounder at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. Beers is also a highly efficient scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game during her junior season while shooting 63.3% from the field. She is not a 3-point shooter, but she made an effort in this area last season, so perhaps we'll be seeing more of that during her senior year.

8. Rori Harmon | G | RS Sr. | Texas

Harmon's stats last season were not as eye-catching as other players on this list, but that was not too surprising because she was returning from an ACL injury. She played with a brace last season, but now she is fully healthy and coach Vic Schaefer expects this to be her real bounce-back year. Harmon can score, but her quickness and excellent court vision also make her a valuable playmaker. In addition to her offensive contributions, Harmon is also one of the best defenders in the country, making her a true two-way player.

7. Olivia Miles | G | RS Sr. | TCU

Miles was one of the most sought-after transfers this summer after four outstanding seasons at Notre Dame. She is known for her passing ability but has also improved significantly as a shooter. Last season she averaged 15.4 points per game, with 3-point shooting being one of the biggest areas of growth. During her junior year, Miles shot 22.8% from beyond the arc, but last year she improved to 40.6%. She has been one of the top guards in the nation since her freshman year, when she became the first freshman in men's or women's NCAA Tournament history to record a triple-double.

6. Madison Booker | F | Jr. | Texas

Booker is a strong ball handler with an elite midrange game. However, her basketball IQ and versatility are perhaps her most impressive skills. She arrived to Texas expecting to play small forward but had to take over point guard responsibilities her freshman year when Harmon got injured. She no longer has to take on that role, but she has those point guard skills in her repertoire, including the strong passing abilities that help create opportunities for her teammates. She can also be an effective rebounder and has become disruptive on defense under Schaefer.

5. Flau'jae Johnson | G | Sr. | LSU

Johnson is an athletic player who can impact the game on both sides of the court. Her mid-range jumper is one of the best in the country, and she also possesses great ball-handling skills. Johnson is valuable on defense as she knows how to apply pressure and create turnovers. She brings a high level of energy and personality every night, even when she is on the bench cheering on her teammates.

4. Azzi Fudd | G | RS Sr. | UConn

Injuries have disrupted her college basketball career, but Fudd has been an elite shooter and playmaker since her high school years. She has worked with well-known NBA trainers and her technique shows it. Fudd has an impeccable shooting form and a very quick release. She had some good moments on defense last year, but she said one of her goals this season is to become a defender her team can consistently rely on.

3. Hannah Hidalgo | G | Jr. | Notre Dame

Hidalgo is an energizer bunny who is quick and tenacious on both sides of the court. She always brings the intensity on defense and is an efficient scorer at all three levels. Hidalgo is an undersized guard but makes smart plays and knows how to use her athleticism to finish at the rim. She has been the key leader at Notre Dame since her freshman season, but she will embrace an even bigger role as the Fighting Irish go through a rebuilding year.

2. Lauren Betts | C | Sr. | UCLA

Betts' height and strength make her perhaps the most dangerous player in the country when it comes to the paint, which forces opponents to change the way they attack against UCLA. Betts is an efficient scorer but also creates opportunities for her teammates as a solid rebounder and skillful passer. Her breakout junior season helped the Bruins reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time ever, so it will be fun to see what else this confident version of Betts can do.

1. Sarah Strong | F | So. | UConn

Strong is a versatile forward who can effectively play inside and outside. Her high basketball IQ and decision-making skills helped her play like a veteran during her historic freshman year, which saw her lead the eventual national champions in rebounds, steals and blocks, while also being one of the most consistent scorers on the team. The expectations were already high for her sophomore season, but coach Geno Auriemma said she reached a whole other level during the summer and is becoming more assertive as a player and as a vocal leader.