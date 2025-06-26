Although we are still a few months away from the 2025-26 college basketball season, the excitement is already brewing for the incoming talent. USA Basketball announced the 2025 USA Women's U19 National Team earlier this month, which will feature incoming freshmen Sienna Betts, Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson and Emilee Skinner. All three of them are in the top 10 of the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2025.

The U19 team also features four incoming college sophomores and five players from the high school graduating classes of 2026 and 2028. They will travel to Brno, Czechia for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup from July 12-20.

Summer is a good time for a refresher on those who could become the next women's college basketball stars. 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting Brandon Clay has been keeping track of the incoming freshmen through their high school careers and his rankings serve as a good starting point to learn more about them.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers have the top freshman class for the second time in three years, but the top 10 players on Clay's list are all over the country.

1. Aaliyah Chavez -- Oklahoma



Chavez is known for her ability to score from anywhere on the floor and doing so efficiently. Clay compared her to Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell because of how easily she can get her shot off. Chavez finished her time at Monterey averaging 32 points per game, while also becoming their all-time leading scorer with a total of 4,796 points.

The Sooners are fresh off their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013, and their chances look good again with the return of key players Raegan Beers, Sahara Williams and Payton Verhulst. The addition of Chavez could help make Oklahoma even more dangerous next season.

2. Sienna Betts -- UCLA

The Bruins have been on the rise and just reached their first ever NCAA Final Four with center Lauren Betts as their leader. It will be a family affair next season as her sister Sienna joins her in Los Angeles. Although she is a few inches shorter than Lauren, at 6-foot-4 the power forward still adds size to the Bruins roster, as well as strong rebounding and shot-blocking skills.

Betts is also a player that will punish teams if left unguarded. During her senior year, she averaged a double-double of 22.5 points and 15.6 points per contest.

3. Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson -- USC

JuJu Watkins' injury makes it difficult to know what to expect from the Trojans next season, especially with Kiki Iriafen gone to the WNBA. However, Davidson is one of the additions that could help USC succeed despite the uncertainty.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.9 blocks her senior session. Unlike other players on this list, Davidson perhaps doesn't have one specific strength that stands out yet, but her skills on both sides of the court, versatility and high basketball IQ will make her valuable member of the roster. When talking to CBS Sports last September, Davidson said the most important part of her college experience will be the development that can help her get to the WNBA.

4. Agot Makeer -- South Carolina

Dawn Staley's coaching style is less about one star player than it is about the whole team working together and sharing playing time. Makeer should be a good fit as she will offer the Gamecocks the ability to play multiple positions thanks to her versatility in the backcourt. Her ceiling is high because of her ball handling, passing skills and speed.

Her junior year in high school she averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Although her senior year stats at Montverde were not as flashy, the 6-foot-1 wing helped her team make it to the Chipotle High School National Championship game and scored 20 points despite a loss.

5. Aaliyah Crump -- Texas

The Longhorns struggled finding consistency on offense last season, so the addition of Crump could benefit Texas in that area. She showed a lot of potential her junior year while averaging 24.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The small forward has impressive court vision and does not force shots. Her strengths also include 3-point shooting.

Crump already started making a name for herself as she became the first female athlete and first high school player to join Klutch Athletics by New Balance in 2023.

6. Deniya Prawl -- Tennessee

Prawl has been vocal about wanting to help the Lady Vols get back to the success they saw during the Pat Summitt era, and the team could be heading in the right direction. Tennessee returned its core players, added Janiah Barker and Nya Robertson from the transfer portal, and has a talented incoming freshman class headlined by Prawl.

The 6-foot-1 small forward is a strong and versatile perimeter player with a smooth jumper. She moves well and has the ability to defend 1 through 5. Her versatilely and athleticism makes her a great fit for Tennessee because Kim Caldwell likes an up-tempo pace on offense while aiming to disrupt opponents by forcing a high number of turnovers.

7. Divine Bourrage -- LSU

Kim Mulkey got the No. 1 recruiting class with three players ranked in the top 15 and Bourrage leading the way. She will be a good offensive weapon for LSU because can score from anywhere, has a solid stepback jumper and has great ball-handling skills. Bourrage is also an effective facilitator in transition.

Bourrage was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa during her junior season with an average of 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3 steals per game.

8. Hailee Swain -- Stanford

Swain is part of Kate Paye's first signing class as the Cardinal head coach. Although Stanford is still in rebuilding mode after the retirement of Tara VanDerveer, Swain could play a role in the Cardinal getting back to their winning ways.

The 5-foot-11 point guard helped win a Georgia state championship by scoring 30 points in the title game. She plays with pace and can shoot well from outside. Clay pointed out she has also built some muscle, which should help her against college defenders.

9. Addie Deal -- Iowa

Jan Jensen's Hawkeyes were one of the most surprising teams last season despite competing without Caitlin Clark, and they are expected to keep the momentum going. Deal can score from virtually anywhere and facilitate offense not just as a scorer but also as a passer. Clay said she is another player who has worked hard to build muscle and expects her to "make an immediate contribution" at Iowa.

Deal averaged 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.4 steals per game as a senior in high school. Deal reached out to the Hawkeyes when she was a freshman to make sure she was on their radar. Her interest came from watching the Megan Gustafson era.

10. Emilee Skinner -- Duke

Skinner finished her high school career as one of the top scorers in Utah history with 2,313 career points. She is also a smart defender and her stats show she can contribute in many ways. Skinner averaged a double-double her senior year with 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, as well as 5.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.5 blocks. Her leadership helped Ridgeline win a state championship with a perfect 28-0 record.

Skinner is joining Duke at the perfect time as the Blue Devils just reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2013 and return most of the main contributors from that run.