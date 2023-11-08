No. 20 Colorado put the women's basketball world on notice after upsetting defending national champion LSU during Monday's season opener. The Buffaloes' 92-78 victory over the No. 1 team in the nation impressed even Shaquille O'Neal, the most famous LSU alum.

The NBA legend went into the Colorado locker room after the game to congratulate the team on their achievement. He is always cheering on his alma mater, but O'Neal is also known for good sportsmanship.

He walked into the room and immediately pointed at junior center Aaronette Vonleh, who was one of the top scorers of the night with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. O'Neal shook her hand, gave her a hug and talked to her briefly.

"I like her," he told Colorado head coach JR Payne.

"Yeah, we do too," Payne responded.

O'Neal is a huge fan of the LSU women's basketball team, and has even said junior forward Angel Reese is "probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports." O'Neal recently became the president of Reebok, and one of his first moves was to sign Reese to an NIL deal.

But even though he is a fan of her and the rest of Kim Mulkey's squad, the four-time NBA champion can appreciate a good victory.

WNBA star Candace Parker also went in the locker room to congratulate the Buffaloes. She was so impressed by their performance that she told Payne that she hopes to see them make it deep in the NCAA Tournament.

"Listen, a goal," Parker suggested. "I hope to see you at the Final Four."