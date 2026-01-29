UCLA center Lauren Betts has only attempted two 3-pointers in her entire collegiate career, both this season. But every time she has an opportunity to shoot from distance, nobody cheers louder than teammate Gabriela Jaquez.

"It's so cool to just see her growth," Jaquez told CBS Sports. "I love her expanding her game to a perimeter shooter sometimes. I feel like I'm one of the biggest encouragers of her to shoot those shots. I'm like, 'Yeah Lauren, shoot a 3, shoot a 3!' I just want her to do it so bad."

Jaquez is a big believer in instilling confidence in those she cares about, even when it comes to her NBA brother Jaime Jaquez Jr. When the Miami Heat forward was having a bad game recently, she sent him a text of encouragement.

"I just told him in one of his games when he was struggling with his shot, I'm just like, 'Shoot the ball. You can make a shot,'" she said. "Just something simple like that."

"Shooters shoot" is practically Jaquez's motto and she's clearly been taking her own advice. She recently received a vote for Most Improved Player in the CBS Sports midseason awards, which was earned after going from shooting 52.3% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc last season to 58% and 46.5% her senior year. Her 14.8 points per game might not sound that impressive, but she is one of the top contributors for a team that spreads its offense and has six players averaging over 9 points per game.

She is not necessarily shooting a huge amount of 3-pointers every game, but she gets the job done when needed. Jaquez has gone 5 of 6 from 3-point range twice this season, including against a ranked Tennessee team late November when she scored a season-high 29 points.

It has taken a lot of reps and help from coaches, but she has gained a lot of confidence as a shooter.

"I would say holding my follow through, making sure my elbow is in on my shooting pocket. I think two things were just really big," Jaquez said when asked what she worked on during the offseason. "And then staying consistent and shooting the same way every time."

Besides her shooting skills, Jaquez has helped the team by being a vocal leader on and off the court. After their loss against Texas during the Players Era tournament, UCLA had a players' only meeting led by Jaquez and Charlisse Leger-Walker. Since then, the Bruins are the No. 2 team in the country and have won 15 straight games for a 20-1 overall record. They are also one of just two undefeated teams in Big Ten conference play.

UCLA is hosting the other undefeated team in the conference, No. 8 Iowa, on Sunday afternoon. It will be a big matchup, but Jaquez's advice for her teammates has been the same all season.

"I try to keep it simple, especially with my teammates," she said. "Just being like, 'Guys, we know what to do.' And they kind of, not make fun of me, but kind of laugh. I'm just like, 'We play basketball. Do what we need to do and we'll be ok.' I just try to keep it not too serious. Obviously it's serious, but try to keep it simple."

The game between No. 2 UCLA and No. 8 Iowa is set for Sunday at 4 p.m ET and will be available on FOX.