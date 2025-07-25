South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins announced on social media Friday that she will not play in the upcoming season -- what would have been her senior season -- but plans to return in 2026-27.

"As most of you know, this past year has been a roller coaster for me," Watkins wrote. "I usually like to keep my personal life private, but every time I step out into the community, I realize I'm not alone in this journey. So many of you have shown me love and encouragement, and because of that, I feel like l owe you a little insight into what's been going on.

"I also want the younger ones who look up to me to know that tough times don't define you, they make you stronger.

"With everything that's happened this year, I'm going to take some time off to focus on myself, my community, my faith, and my family, so that I can grow as an individual and attempt to master this journey of life.

"I'm so grateful for my coaches, the USC medical team, my teammates, and everyone who's supported me along the way. For now, I'll be cheering on my team and working hard to come back even stronger in the 2026-27 season."

A terrific defender, Watkins tore her ACL on Jan. 5 against Mississippi State. She finished the season averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. The year before, she averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, playing a key role for the undefeated national-champion Gamecocks.

On Aug. 31, 2024, Watkins was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping after an incident at South Carolina's student housing center. The arrest warrant stated Watkins was "forcefully grabbing [the victim's] face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her." The kidnapping charges came when Watkins "grabbed the victim's head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving." The victim received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Watkins was suspended from all team activities after the arrest. However, a judge dismissed all charges after Watkins completed a pre-trial intervention program, and Watkins returned to the Gamecocks on Nov. 8, 2024.

Key returning frontcourt players Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts will take on expanded roles in Watkins' absence, as will incoming Mississippi State transfer Madina Okot. South Carolina also brings in five-star freshmen Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell