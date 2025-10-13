South Carolina star Chloe Kitts announced Monday that she would miss her senior season after tearing her ACL. Kitts has been one of the Gamecocks' top players for the past two seasons. In 2024-25, she started 38 games and averaged 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, leading the team in rebounding and finishing third in scoring.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support," Kitts wrote in an Instagram post. "I recently suffered an ACL tear and, unfortunately, will be out for this season. While this isn't how I hoped my senior season would go, I'm trusting God's timing and purpose. I'll continue to lead, support and push my team from the sidelines. We have big things ahead!"

Without Kitts' presence in the post, Dawn Staley will have to further shuffle her rotation and the Gamecocks will have even more unknowns going into this season.

South Carolina hit the transfer portal this offseason to bring in guard Ta'Niya Latson from Florida State, as Latson led the country in scoring at 25.2 points per game in 2024-25. The Gamecocks also added Madina Okot from Mississippi State and Adhel Tac from UTEP to bolster their frontcourt rotation, and those two players figure to take on even bigger roles with Kitts out for the season.

They join Joyce Edwards, who was South Carolina's breakout freshman in 2024-25 and led the team with 12.7 points per game, in what figures to be an extremely new-look rotation for 2025-26. As always, there's plenty of talent in Columbia, but without Kitts their depth will be challenged and Staley faces one of her biggest tests in terms of getting a group without a lot of established chemistry on the same page quickly.