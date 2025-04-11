South Carolina women's basketball star Milaysia Fulwiley plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to The Greenville News. Fulwiley just completed her sophomore season and helped lead the Gamecocks to the national championship game.

Fulwiley has developed into a star in her two years at South Carolina. A highly-touted prospect coming out of high school, Fulwiley was a key role player in the Gamecock's undefeated championship season in 2023-24.

This past year, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebound and 2.0 assists per game. In the Sweet 16, Fulwiley was key in South Carolina's win over Maryland. She scored a career high 23 points while knocking down some tough shots in the process.

"I expect her to do the things that she was doing out there for us," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "I don't know how it's going to look because it looks a lot different than most. She's got a lot of gall to try some of the stuff that she does, but it's just part of who she is."

The transfer portal for women's basketball opened on March 25, and just because Fulwiley enters does not mean she will leave. Players can pull their names out of the portal and remain with their current program.

The Gamecocks have already made a splash by adding a player via the transfer portal. Former Florida State star Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer, committed to South Carolina on Tuesday.