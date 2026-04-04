1 Lauren Betts

The block on Madison Booker that practically ended Texas's season with 20 seconds left in the Final Four was just one of many examples of Betts coming in clutch when her team needed her the most. She is a threat in the interior. Her 6-foot-7 stature and solid footwork certainly help, but her decision-making skills are also an important part of her game. Because she is at the top of every opponent's scouting report, she often draws attention from defenders and takes advantage by creating opportunities for her teammates. "If they double, she'll kick it out because she's a great passer," teammate Gianna Kneepkens. "On defense I think she just is a threat inside. When people get down there, at least in practice, when I get down there, I don't want to shoot layups."

2 Joyce Edwards



Edwards is an elite two-way player who is athletic and sets the tone on both sides of the court. She is averaging almost 20 points per game while shooting 57% from the field and leading the team in steals. Her versatility is also a great weapon for the Gamecocks, especially her ability to guard multiple positions. "Joyce is a winner. She's going to do whatever we need," teammate Agot Makeer said. "[On Friday] It was rebounding. That was the emphasis for our bigs, we had to crash the boards. She's always going to impact the game."

3 Raven Johnson



Johnson is a player you can't judge only by statistics. She is a smart point guard who is not a high-volume scorer but she is efficient and knows how to make the right passes. Despite standing only 5-foot-8, Johnson never backs down on defense and the intangibles that come with the intensity she shows on the court often spark the Gamecocks when they need it the most. "You really want to play with her because you see her diving for loose balls, you see her scrapping on defense. It's contagious," Edwards said.

4 Madina Okot



With Okot, we are witnessing the development of some pure natural talent. Okot is a double-double machine with an average of 13 points and 10.8 boards per game. She has only been playing for five years but is already a versatile center who can rebound, block shots and efficiently score in the paint. She also added the 3-pointer to her game. She is athletic and moves very well at 6-foot-6, which could make her an important factor against UCLA star Lauren Betts.

5 Kiki Rice



Although she does have a cool Eurostep and thrives in transition, Rice is not typically the flashiest player on the court. However, her leadership as the point guard has helped UCLA have one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. She is a dynamic playmaker whose patience and basketball IQ make the Bruins stronger all-around. UCLA knows how to remain calm during high-pressure situations, and Rice is one of the key players who brings that levelheadedness needed in crunch time.

6 Gabriela Jaquez



If you watch the team huddles closely, you will usually see Jaquez motivating her teammates and pointing out what needs to be done. Her voice is one of her biggest strengths, but she also leads with her actions. Jaquez might be one of the most versatile players on the roster because she can create her own shot and defends with intensity. She is tough to guard because she can finish with either hand. Jaquez is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting an efficient 53.8% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

7 Tessa Johnson



Johnson's name gained even more popularity after LSU coach Kim Mulkey was overheard in February asking her players, "Who can guard Tessa?" The Gamecocks are not known as a 3-point shooting team, but Johnson can carry this team in this area as she is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. She is a strong scoring option for the team, but she also plays good defense and makes a lot of effort plays. She had her first career double-double in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a testament to her effort on the glass. This type of attitude can give South Carolina an edge when the competition is close.

8 Gianna Kneepkens



Kneepkens averaged 19.3 points per game last season at Utah. Her scoring dropped to 12.8 points per contest this season, but that's a reflection of how UCLA spreads the ball around on offense. The Bruins benefit from her consistency day in and day out. Kneepkens nails the fundamentals of the game and her efficiency shows up on the box score. She is shooting 50% overall, 42.9% from beyond the arc and 93% from the free throw line.

9 Ta'Niya Latson



Latson was the nation's leading scorer last season, averaging 25.2 points per game at Florida State. To fit in with the Gamecocks and Dawn Staley's system, she sacrificed touches on offense and dropped to 14.4 points. Staley's teams typically don't have one player constantly taking over, and Latson's efficiency benefited. She is shooting a career-best 49% from the field and is a key reason why South Carolina's offense looks better than during last year's NCAA Tournament run. She's also shown significant improvement on defense, one of the key reasons she transferred to South Carolina.

10 Charlisse Leger-Walker