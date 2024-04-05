After being denied back-to-back national championships a year ago, the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to avenge last year's loss in the Final Four when they take on the third-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks (36-0), who won the NCAA title in 2022, their second since 2017, cruised to the SEC championship at 16-0 this season. The Wolfpack (31-6), who are looking to reach their first national title game, finished in a second-place tie in the ACC at 13-5. NC State holds a 20-12 edge in the all-time series with South Carolina.

The game from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. NC State is averaging 73.8 points per game, while South Carolina averages 86.1. The Gamecocks are 11-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any South Carolina vs. NC State picks or predictions, see what women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel has to say.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now Wetzel has turned his attention to women's college basketball after teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford. Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, he is 1384-988 (+371.33 units). Anybody following has seen huge results.

Now, he has set his sights on NC State vs. South Carolina and made his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for South Carolina vs. NC State:

South Carolina vs. NC State spread: South Carolina -11

South Carolina vs. NC State over/under: 139.5 points

South Carolina vs. NC State money line: South Carolina -900, NC State +600

NCST: The Wolfpack are 9-3 against AP ranked teams this season

SC: The Gamecocks are 7-0 on neutral courts in 2023-24

Why South Carolina can cover

Senior guard Te-Hina Paopao has been a steady performer for the Gamecocks. In 35 games, all starts, she is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 27.6 minutes. She is in her first season at South Carolina after three years at Oregon. She was red hot to start the NCAA Tournament, scoring 18 points, while adding three assists in the 91-39 win over Presbyterian in the first round.

Junior guard Bree Hall is coming off a strong effort in the Elite Eight win over Oregon State. In that game, she scored 10 points, while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes. She had eight points and three assists in the win over Indiana in the Sweet 16. In 35 games, all starts, she is averaging 9.5 points, three rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.3 minutes.

Why NC State can cover

Five Wolfpack players are averaging 10 or more points per game, led by junior guard Aziaha James. She poured in 27 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in the win over Texas on Sunday. She also had an impressive outing in the 77-67 Sweet 16 win over Stanford on March 29, scoring 29 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds. She has started all 37 games for NC State and is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31.7 minutes.

Junior guard Saniya Rivers has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games. In the win over Texas, she poured in 11 points, while adding five assists, five rebounds and two blocks. The former Gamecock, who has played the last two years at NC State, had 13 points and seven rebounds against Stanford in the Sweet 16. In 34 games, all starts, she is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals in 35.2 minutes.

