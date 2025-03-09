The 2025 SEC Women's Tournament will conclude on Sunday when No. 1 seed South Carolina takes on No. 2 seed Texas. The Gamecocks have won the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in eight of the last 10 seasons. These two teams split their two regular-season matchups, with No. 5 South Carolina winning 67-50 at home on Jan. 12 while No. 1 Texas won 66-62 on Feb. 9 in its own building. The Gamecocks will have a slight edge playing in their home state but not a lot separates these two proud programs this season.

For the 2025 SEC Women's Tournament final, tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The latest South Carolina vs. Texas odds list the Gamecocks as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.5 points.

Here are the best bets for South Carolina vs. Texas:

Texas +3.5 (-110)

Texas +3.5 (-110)

Both of these teams have a solid chance of being No. 1 seeds in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament and this will already be the third head-to-head meeting of the season. Texas' only two losses this season came on the road in overtime against No. 10 Notre Dame and then at South Carolina. "Take the Longhorns at +4.5 or down to +2.5, and expect a down-to-the-wire finish," Wetzel told SportsLine.

Projected final score: South Carolina 65, Texas 64

Projected final score: South Carolina 65, Texas 64

Under 135.5 (-110)

Under 135.5 (-110)

Two regular-season matchups between these two programs yielded 117 points and 128 points, respectively, so expect these teams to put their best foot forward defensively. They're familiar with each other and both teams are giving up fewer than 60 points per game this season. "Given the way these two teams neutralize each other's offensive styles, the under may be a good look as well. I'm projecting a 65-64 South Carolina win," Wetzel said.

The Pick: Under 135.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Projected final score: South Carolina 65, Texas 64

