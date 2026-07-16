South Carolina women's basketball point guard Maddy McDaniel steps away from team for mental health reasons

South Carolina women's basketball guard Maddy McDaniel is stepping away from the program for mental health reasons, she announced on Thursday.

"Every athlete knows that mental strength is as valuable as their physical strength. It just doesn't announce itself in the same way when it needs attention.... Still, it's time for me to acknowledge it," McDaniel wrote on social media.

"I've tried to just keep going, but right now I'm not giving my coaches, my teammates and the FAMS the best version of myself that they deserve. So I've decided to step away from the team to focus on my mental and emotional well-being, to get back to my best self on all levels. It is the strongest thing I can think of to do because of what being part of Gamecock women's basketball means to me."

It is unclear how long she will be away from the team, but this is significant news for the Gamecocks as McDaniel was the only true point guard on the roster. McDaniel concluded her message by thanking everyone who has supported her and said she will be working hard "to get back to the person who has earned that."

This was going to be an important season for the rising junior as she was going to step into a bigger role now that star point guard Raven Johnson moved on to the WNBA. McDaniel, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 assists per game last season in 19.7 minutes off the bench.

The team did add some talented players in the offseason, including former Texas guard Jordan Lee via the transfer portal. But out of the 15 players on the South Carolina roster, only six are guards and, as previously stated, only McDaniel is a true point guard.

Her absence will certainly disrupt the Gamecocks' plan, but coach Dawn Staley gave McDaniel her full support to do whatever she needs to in order to get better.

"If we see anyone in our program going through something, we give them the space and the race to work through it," Staley said in a statement. "When they embrace that it may take more than that, we embrace that too. Maddy's decision is a difficult one for a young person to make, and I'm glad she felt our program was a safe place for her to make it."

This comes a year after Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins also decided to take a leave of absence to focus on herself. After sitting out the entire 2025-26 season, Watkins rejoined the team for summer workouts and is set to return for her senior season.

The Gamecocks will tip off their season on Nov. 2 with an overseas matchup against Maryland in Paris, France.